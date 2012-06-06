TEXT-Fitch affirms Morpheus (European Loan Conduit No. 19) Plc

June 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed (European Loan Conduit No. 19) plc's floating rates notes due 2029 and revised the Outlook on two tranches, as follows: GBP9.8m Class A (XS0198457888) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP17.5m Class B (XS0198458266) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable GBP15.5m Class C (XS0198459157) affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable GBP11.4m Class D affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative GBP7.1m Class E affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate RE90% The rating actions reflect the stable performance of the underlying loans and continued paydown of the notes. In the past 12 months, 13 loans have been repaid in full. As of the February 2012 interest payment date (IPD), the outstanding portfolio balance was GBP66.8m, accounting for 11.5% of the original pool. Principal receipts have been applied to the notes on a modified pro rata basis. All amortisation and 33% of prepayments and bullet payments have been allocated sequentially, while the remaining 66% of prepayments and bullet payments have been applied on a pro rata basis. As a result of the ongoing significant scheduled and unscheduled principal payments each quarter, 97.9% of the class A notes had been redeemed by May 2012. In contrast, 53.7% of the class B, C and D notes has been paid down since closing in August 2004. On top of its pro rata share of the principal receipts, class E has amortised by GBP2.2m using excess spread, leaving 34.9% of the tranche outstanding. The overcollateralisation created by the "turbo-amortisation" of the class E notes (using excess interest from the loans to partly repay the notes, to create a gap between aggregate loan portfolio balance and issuance) reduced by GBP0.9m in October 2010, as a result of loss allocations. Therefore, a further GBP1.4m of loan level losses could be absorbed before the rated notes are affected. The weighted average (WA) loan-to-value ratio of the portfolio marginally improved to 55.5% as of February 2012 IPD since May 2011. The WA interest and debt service coverage ratios, most recently reported at a healthy 6.0x and 3.6x, also remained almost unchanged. Although secondary assets have experienced significant value declines since the beginning of the global crisis in 2008, most of these assets were valued prior to closing in 2004, meaning that values increased for several years before subsequently declining again due to adverse yield shifts. Due to the redemption of 335 loans since closing and the corresponding paydown of 88.5% of the original portfolio, granularity has significantly decreased. The largest loan, MS Acquired Loan 9, standing at GBP13.2m, represents 20% of the February 2012 portfolio. The loan is secured on two good secondary office properties and one leisure building, located in central London. On the basis of the current market situation, Fitch expects no losses from this loan. A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.