TEXT - Fitch expects to rate Invesco senior unsecured notes
November 5, 2012 / 7:17 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A-' rating to Invesco Finance
PLC's (issuer) proposed senior note issuance due 2022. The issuer is a wholly
owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ or parent), which carries an 'A-'
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from Fitch. The proposed notes will be
fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis 
by the parent. 

The proposed transaction will extend the company's debt maturity structure, 
which is viewed positively by Fitch. Furthermore, IVZ's leverage profile will 
not be materially impacted by the new issuance, as most of the proceeds will be 
used to pay down existing indebtedness.

Fitch notes that once IVZ repays its existing senior notes, the proposed notes 
will no longer benefit from a guarantee of certain subsidiary guarantors. The 
ratings of the issuer and the proposed issuance are based on the credit profile 
of the parent, which will guaranty the debt until maturity.  

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

Fitch expects IVZ to be able to maintain performance appropriate to the current 
rating level, even under a moderate period of equity market stress. While 
positive rating momentum is not likely in the near term, continued progress in 
expanding the franchise as well as a further reduction in leverage and 
improvement in debt service coverage could benefit the ratings and/or Outlook. A
severe and prolonged decline in equity markets could pressure the rating and/or 
Outlook, as well as unexpected operational losses or significant net 
redemptions. 

Fitch has assigned the following rating:

Invesco Finance PLC

--Long-term IDR of 'A-', Rating Outlook Stable.

Fitch expects to assign the following rating:

Invesco Finance PLC

--Proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022 'A-'.

