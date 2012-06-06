FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&PBulletin: rating and outlook on G4S plc unchanged
June 6, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&PBulletin: rating and outlook on G4S plc unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings and outlook on U.K.-based security services provider G4S PLC (BBB/Stable/A-2) are unchanged.

Standard & Poor’s has become aware of information in the market indicating our rating on G4S has changed. We confirm that we have not taken any rating action since our last publication on G4S on April 24, 2012. For further information on our rating on G4S, refer to our full analysis report titled “G4S PlC” published April 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

