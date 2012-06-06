FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Union Pacific Corp new notes
June 6, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Union Pacific Corp new notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-' issue rating to Union Pacific Corp.'s new $600 million senior
unsecured notes due 2023 and 2042. Union Pacific will use proceeds from the
notes for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of common stock.	
	
The ratings on Omaha, Neb.-based Union Pacific reflect the favorable risk 	
characteristics of the U.S. freight railroad industry as well as the company's 	
solid competitive position, moderate financial policies, and strong liquidity. 	
Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies on selected 	
commodities and the company's high capital requirements, typical of the 	
industry, somewhat offset these strengths. We characterize the company's 	
business risk as "strong," its financial risk as "intermediate," and its 	
liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. The ratings incorporate our 	
expectation that Union Pacific will manage capital expenditures, growth 	
initiatives, and shareholder rewards in a disciplined manner, maintaining 	
total debt to capital at or near the current 41% and FFO to total debt in the 	
45%-50% range (currently 49%).	
	
Despite modest volume growth, we expect pricing to remain favorable over the 	
next one to two years, resulting in further earnings growth and cash flow 	
generation. Moderate pricing increases, strong cost controls, and a commitment 	
to moderate financial policies are key underpinning factors of the ratings. We 	
could raise the ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt rising 	
above 55% and debt to total capital falling and remaining below 35%. Although 	
less likely, we could lower the ratings if the company's financial profile 	
weakens, as a result of either greater-than-expected shareholder rewards or 	
earnings pressures causing FFO to total debt to fall below 35% without likely 	
recovery.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Research Update: Union Pacific Corp. Upgraded To 'A-' On Stronger 	
Earnings And Credit Metrics; The Outlook Is Stable, April 23, 2012 	
     -- Infrastructure Spending Keeps Rails And Trucks Moving In The U.S., 	
March 26, 2012	
     -- Credit FAQ: What's Ahead For The Railroad Sector In 2012?, Dec. 28, 	
2011	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Union Pacific Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                 A-/Stable/A-2	
	
Ratings Assigned	
 Senior unsecured	
  $300 mil. notes due 2023               A-	
  $300 mil. notes due 2042               A-

