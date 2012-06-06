TEXT-S&P rates Union Pacific Corp new notes

June 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-' issue rating to Union Pacific Corp.'s new $600 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 2042. Union Pacific will use proceeds from the notes for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of common stock. The ratings on Omaha, Neb.-based Union Pacific reflect the favorable risk characteristics of the U.S. freight railroad industry as well as the company's solid competitive position, moderate financial policies, and strong liquidity. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies on selected commodities and the company's high capital requirements, typical of the industry, somewhat offset these strengths. We characterize the company's business risk as "strong," its financial risk as "intermediate," and its liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. The ratings incorporate our expectation that Union Pacific will manage capital expenditures, growth initiatives, and shareholder rewards in a disciplined manner, maintaining total debt to capital at or near the current 41% and FFO to total debt in the 45%-50% range (currently 49%). Despite modest volume growth, we expect pricing to remain favorable over the next one to two years, resulting in further earnings growth and cash flow generation. Moderate pricing increases, strong cost controls, and a commitment to moderate financial policies are key underpinning factors of the ratings. We could raise the ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt rising above 55% and debt to total capital falling and remaining below 35%. Although less likely, we could lower the ratings if the company's financial profile weakens, as a result of either greater-than-expected shareholder rewards or earnings pressures causing FFO to total debt to fall below 35% without likely recovery. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Research Update: Union Pacific Corp. Upgraded To 'A-' On Stronger Earnings And Credit Metrics; The Outlook Is Stable, April 23, 2012 -- Infrastructure Spending Keeps Rails And Trucks Moving In The U.S., March 26, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: What's Ahead For The Railroad Sector In 2012?, Dec. 28, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Union Pacific Corp. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/A-2 Ratings Assigned Senior unsecured $300 mil. notes due 2023 A- $300 mil. notes due 2042 A-