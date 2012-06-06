FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates TCF National Bank
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates TCF National Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘BBB’ rating to the $110 million subordinated notes issuance of TCF National Bank (TCB).

The notes will bear an annual coupon of 6.25%, 480.2 basis points over the 10-year U.S. Treasury, and will mature on June 8, 2022. Semiannual coupons are payable on June 8 and Dec. 8 of each year, commencing on Dec. 8, 2012.

Proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital to support additional asset growth as well as to reduce short-term borrowings. The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital of TCF National Bank and TCF Financial Corporation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.