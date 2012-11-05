FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P rates Avis Budget Car Rental
#Market News
November 5, 2012

TEXT - S&P rates Avis Budget Car Rental

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'B' issue-level rating to Avis Budget Car Rental LLC's $250 million senior
unsecured notes due 2017. We also assigned a '5' recovery rating to this issue
to indicate our expectation that lenders would receive a modest (10%-30%)
recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Avis Budget Finance
Inc. is a co-issuer of the notes. Avis Budget Car Rental LLC is the major
operating subsidiary of Avis Budget Group Inc. (B+/Stable/--). The company will
use proceeds to repay existing corporate debt.

The ratings on U.S.-based Avis Budget Group Inc. (parent of the Avis and 
Budget car rental brands and the Budget consumer truck rental brand) reflect 
the company's substantial debt, the price-competitive and cyclical nature of 
on-airport car rentals, and its significant amount of secured assets. The 
ratings also incorporate the company's position as one of the largest global 
car rental companies, the relatively stable cash flow the business generates, 
and Standard & Poor's expectation that Avis Budget's operating performance 
will continue to improve. We classify the company's business risk profile as 
"fair" and its financial profile as "aggressive," under our criteria.

The outlook is stable. We expect Avis Budget's credit metrics to improve from 
2011 levels, which included transaction costs and incremental debt related to 
the Avis Europe acquisition. Over the next year, we expect EBITDA interest 
coverage to increase to the low-4x area from 3.3x in 2011, funds from 
operation (FFO) to debt to approach 20% from 17%, and debt to EBITDA to 
decline to the mid-4x area from 5.6x because of stronger revenues and cash 
flow offsetting the incremental debt. We could raise the ratings if benefits 
from the Avis Europe integration exceed expectations or operating performance 
in Europe is stronger than we expect, resulting in the adjusted EBIT margin 
improving to greater than 15% over a sustained period. However, we consider 
this scenario unlikely until at least early 2013. We also believe a downgrade 
is unlikely, but we could take such an action if industry conditions weaken 
and integration benefits are not realized, or economic conditions in Europe 
are weaker than we expect, causing the adjusted EBIT margin to decline to 
below 10% and FFO to debt to fall below the mid-teens percent area on a 
sustained basis.

RATINGS LIST


Avis Budget Car Rental LLC
 Corporate credit rating                  B+/Stable/--

New Rating 

Avis Budget Car Rental LLC
Avis Budget Finance Inc.
 $250 mil sr unsecd notes due 2017        B
  Recovery Rating                         5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
