TEXT-S&P comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada

June 6 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Laurentian Bank of Canada (BBB+/Stable/A-2) are unchanged following its subsidiary B2B Trust’s announcement that it will acquire 100% of AGF Trust Co. (AGF Trust) for approximately C$242 million in cash (funded partially through a private placement equity raise). The transaction is expected to close in August 2012 with AGF Trust to be integrated with B2B Trust in 2013. The bank expects the acquisition to result in nonrecurring charges of about C$30 million-C$35 million and will likely be accretive by 2014 with annual net income of about C$28 million-C$30 million annually.

While we believe there are some integration risks, we view the acquisition as beneficial for Laurentian Bank and B2B Trust as it will strengthen overall profitability and margins, expand its distribution network, build on its customer deposits base, and allow for greater product and geographical diversification (especially outside of Quebec). With about C$3 billion in loans and C$3 billion in deposits, AGF Trust currently provides deposit products, investment loans, and mortgage loans through its 20,500 financial advisors and 1,050 mortgage brokers throughout Canada and, in our view, should complement B2B Trust’s existing product suite quite well. After AGF Trust has been integrated, the combined entities will have loans of about C$9 billion and deposits of about C$13 billion (or about C$26 billion and $24 billion, respectively, at Laurentian Bank), service about 27,000 financial advisors, and have clients of about 750,000. The transaction is likely to have minimal impact on regulatory capital ratios, with a pro forma Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel II of 10.3% and 7.3% under Basel III.