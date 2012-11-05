FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates The Sports Authority new term loan 'B-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Englewood, Colo.-based The Sports Authority is issuing a $630 million 
term loan B due in 2019.
     -- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating to the term loan, with a 
recovery rating of '4'.
     -- We are also affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that performance and 
credit measures will improve modestly over the next 12 months, but that the 
company's financial risk profile will remain highly leveraged, with thin cash 
flow protection measures.

Rating Action
As Standard & Poor's Ratings Services previously announced on Nov. 2, 2012, we 
assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to The Sports Authority Inc. and 
co-borrower TSA Stores Inc.'s (TSA) $630 million senior secured term loan B, 
with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 
50%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs.

The company expects the loan to mature in 2019 and that it will use proceeds 
to repay its existing term loan B and its senior subordinated notes. At the 
same time, we affirmed our ratings on TSA, including our 'B-' corporate credit 
rating. The rating outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on sporting goods retailer TSA reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services' assessment that the company's business risk profile will continue to 
be "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged." 
Our business risk assessment reflects our analysis that the retail sporting 
goods industry will continue to be highly competitive and fragmented, and that 
it will be difficult for TSA to improve its market share.

Competitors include traditional sporting goods stores (Academy Sports & 
Outdoors, Hibbett Sports, and Big 5 Corp.), specialty retailers and department 
stores (Foot Locker Inc. and Macy's Inc.), mass merchants (Wal-Mart Stores 
Inc. and Target Corp.), and catalog and Internet retailers (Amazon.com). 

Although business conditions remain competitive and the economy remains 
stagnant, we believe that TSA's performance will rebound modestly after a 
difficult 2011 fourth quarter. We base this on benefits we expect from supply 
chain initiatives, a better focus on merchandise improvements, and fewer price 
markdowns. These efforts could result in improved margins over the next year. 

Specifically, our forecast for 2013 includes the following assumptions:
     -- Flat to slightly negative sales per square foot.
     -- Modest growth in total square feet.
     -- Margin increases based on fewer markdowns and lower operating expenses.
     -- Moderate inventory reduction through supply chain enhancements.
     -- More capital spending to support store growth.
     -- Modestly positive free operating cash flow.

Credit protection measures deteriorated over the past year because of a lower 
EBITDA, but we expect this trend to reverse in the coming year. In our view, 
the company should benefit from operational gains coupled with relatively flat 
debt levels. We believe leverage will fall to about 7.0x over the next 12 
months compared with 7.5x on July 28, 2012. We anticipate interest coverage 
will improve to the mid-to-high 1.0x area, mainly due to refinancing higher 
interest rate debt. We also expect funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 
to approach 14% over the next 12 months.

Liquidity
Liquidity remains "adequate" for the company, as we expect sources of cash to 
exceed uses of cash over the next 12 months. Sources of cash include 
availability under the company's $650 million revolving credit facility, FFO, 
and cash on hand. Cash uses include debt amortization, capital spending, and a 
modest investment in working capital. Other relevant aspects of our analysis 
include:
     -- We estimate coverage of sources over uses of above 1.2x over the next 
12 months.
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 20% decline in 
EBITDA.
     -- There are no financial performance covenants unless availability is 
less than 10% of the borrowing base.
     -- There are no meaningful debt maturities over the near term.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that performance and credit 
measures will improve modestly over the next 12 months, but that the company's 
financial risk profile will remain highly leveraged with thin cash flow 
protection measures. As a result of the refinancing, the company's funded debt 
amounts will not change, but we expect interest costs and cash flow measures 
to improve modestly over the next year because of the lower interest rate.

Although we think a lower rating is unlikely over the near term, it could 
occur if liquidity deteriorates such that TSA's ability to fund ongoing 
operations from availability under its revolving credit facility is at risk. A 
violation of the springing financial performance covenants could also cause a 
downgrade.

We could contemplate raising the ratings if TSA performs above our 
expectations, and achieves leverage below 6.0x and interest coverage 
approaching the low-2.0x area. In this scenario, EBITDA would be about 20% 
higher than our projections over the next year. However, given TSA's forecast 
credit measures, we are not expecting to raise our ratings over the next 12 
months.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

The Sports Authority Inc.
 Corp credit rating     B-/Stable
 Senior secured         B-
   Recovery rating      3

New Rating

The Sports Authority Inc.
 $630 mil term loan B   B-
   Recovery rating      4

Temporary telephone contact numbers: Kristina Koltunicki (646-276-0214); Jayne 
Ross (973-735-3761)


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
