TEXT-Fitch affirms Province of British Columbia
June 6, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Province of British Columbia

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 6 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on the Province of
British Columbia, Canada:	
	
 	
	
--Long-term obligations at 'AAA';	
--Short-term obligations at 'F1+'.	
	
The Rating Outlook for the long-term rating is Stable. 	
	
SECURITY	
	
Senior, unsecured obligations of the province. 	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
COMMITMENT TO FISCAL BALANCE: British Columbia has a demonstrated commitment to 	
balanced fiscal operations, reflecting disciplined and centralized financial 	
management. Although deficits have been realized since the downturn, Fitch 	
believes the province has a realistic plan to return to balance in fiscal 2014.	
	
SOLID ECONOMY: The province's economy has broadened and expanded. Although both 	
the economy and operating revenues are sensitive to fluctuations in the natural 	
resources sector and markets abroad, recent performance has indicated 	
stabilization.	
	
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The province's debt burden, which was substantially 	
reduced in the last decade, remains manageable despite increasing since the 	
downturn due to borrowing to cover operating deficits and provide for economic 	
stimulus. The province expects taxpayer-supported debt as a percent of GDP to 	
peak in fiscal 2015 at levels below the prior peak, and decline thereafter. 	
	
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION	
	
The 'AAA' rating assumes the province's continued commitment to returning to 	
balanced fiscal operations in fiscal 2014 and controlling debt levels.	
	
CREDIT PROFILE	
	
British Columbia's economy accounts for about 13% of Canada's gross domestic 	
product. The economy is driven by the city of Vancouver, which accounts for more	
than 50% of jobs in the province. Greater Vancouver serves not only as British 	
Columbia's financial and industrial center, but also as a principal Canadian 	
trade and transportation hub and Pacific gateway for foreign migration and 	
investment. Vast, resource-rich interior plateaus support the province's 	
important forestry, mining, and agricultural industries. Tourism is also 	
significant. 	
	
The economic health of the province is tied broadly to external economic 	
factors, including the health of the U.S. economy, global commodity trends, and 	
Asian growth.  Over time, Asia has become more significant and the U.S. less 	
significant to the BC economy. Employment in British Columbia experienced faster	
growth than Canada overall leading into the recent recession and then was hit 	
harder in the downturn. The province is now in recovery and continued slow 	
growth is expected. The province's economic projections tend to be conservative,	
and the forecast that informs the current budget is lower than that provided by 	
the economic forecast council.	
	
British Columbia operates on an April 1 - March 31 fiscal year. Nearly half of 	
revenues derive from own-source taxes (primarily income and sales taxes) and 	
another 20% from federal contributions (primarily support for social programs 	
and health care). Health and education are the largest expenditure categories. 	
	
Fitch considers British Columbia's financial planning and controls to be strong.	
The province has a demonstrated commitment to sound fiscal operations, and in a 	
period of economic strength in the last decade, operating surpluses were used 	
toward paying down debt and investing in infrastructure. The province has 	
increased debt to fund operations and economic stimulus since the downturn, but 	
currently expects to return to surplus operations in fiscal 2014 with 	
tax-supported debt-to-GDP peaking at 18.3% in fiscal 2015 and tapering off 	
thereafter. 	
	
As the downturn affected the province's economy and finances, fiscal 2010 closed	
with a deficit of C$1.8 billion following five years of surplus operations.  The	
province adopted a plan to steadily reduce deficits before reaching balance in 	
fiscal 2014, and actual performance had compared positively to forecasts.  The 	
fiscal 2011 deficit, with an original forecast of C$1.7 billion that was 	
subsequently reduced to C$1.3 billion, came in at only C$309 million.  However, 	
results in fiscal 2012 were negatively affected by voter rejection of the 	
Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) in August 2011 and the resulting need to reimburse 	
the federal government for C$1.6 billion the province had received to support 	
transition to the new tax.  	
	
British Columbia had implemented the HST on July 1, 2010. The HST, a value-added	
tax, applies to the same goods and services that are taxable under the federal 	
Goods and Services Tax (GST), although the program includes some provincial 	
point-of-sale rebates and credits. The stated goal of the change was to enhance 	
competitiveness, encourage new investment, and reduce administrative costs for 	
taxpayers, and certain reforms were proposed in May 2011 to increase support of 	
the tax.  However, the change to the HST met opposition in the province, 	
culminating in the vote to repeal the tax in the summer 2011 referendum.	
	
Fitch's assessment of the strength of financial management has been reinforced 	
by the province's response to the vote.  Despite the negative effect on the 	
fiscal plan, management has remained committed to returning to fiscal balance in	
2014.  The province will re-implement the provincial sales tax (PST), which the 	
HST had replaced, effective April 1, 2013 and has reached agreement to repay the	
C$1.6 billion in transition funding to the federal government over five years 	
beginning in March 2012, with no interest charged (although the entire amount 	
was recognized in fiscal 2012 pursuant to the province's accounting policies). 	
	
With recognition of the C$1.6 billion repayment of transition funding to the 	
federal government, the projected deficit for fiscal 2012 is now C$2.5 billion 	
compared to C$925 million when the budget was tabled.  The budget plan released 	
in February 2012 projects a C$968 million deficit for fiscal 2013 followed by a 	
$154 million surplus in fiscal 2014.  The plan requires aggressive spending 	
control, including in the area of employee compensation, as well as some revenue	
measures.  The province has a strong track record of achieving budget targets 	
and has built cushion into the plan in the form of forecast allowances and 	
contingencies.  	
	
British Columbia's debt position has proven to be manageable, with significant 	
debt paydowns in the middle part of the last decade, and compares favorably to 	
the other Canadian provinces. As noted above, borrowing and debt levels have 	
increased more recently for deficit financing and economic stimulus purposes. 	
The province expects taxpayer-supported debt levels as a percent of GDP to peak 	
at 18.3% of GDP in fiscal 2015 (compared to a forecast peak of 17.8% in fiscal 	
2013 in last year's budget). Debt management is centralized and well managed. 	
The province prepares a three-year capital improvement plan for both 	
tax-supported and self-supported capital spending.	
	
Fitch affirms the following ratings of the province:	
--Long-term issuer rating at 'AAA';	
--Short-term issuer rating at 'F1+';	
--Local-currency long-term rating at 'AAA'.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

