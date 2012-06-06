TEXT-Fitch affirms Province of British Columbia

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 6 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on the Province of British Columbia, Canada: --Long-term obligations at 'AAA'; --Short-term obligations at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook for the long-term rating is Stable. SECURITY Senior, unsecured obligations of the province. KEY RATING DRIVERS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL BALANCE: British Columbia has a demonstrated commitment to balanced fiscal operations, reflecting disciplined and centralized financial management. Although deficits have been realized since the downturn, Fitch believes the province has a realistic plan to return to balance in fiscal 2014. SOLID ECONOMY: The province's economy has broadened and expanded. Although both the economy and operating revenues are sensitive to fluctuations in the natural resources sector and markets abroad, recent performance has indicated stabilization. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The province's debt burden, which was substantially reduced in the last decade, remains manageable despite increasing since the downturn due to borrowing to cover operating deficits and provide for economic stimulus. The province expects taxpayer-supported debt as a percent of GDP to peak in fiscal 2015 at levels below the prior peak, and decline thereafter. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION The 'AAA' rating assumes the province's continued commitment to returning to balanced fiscal operations in fiscal 2014 and controlling debt levels. CREDIT PROFILE British Columbia's economy accounts for about 13% of Canada's gross domestic product. The economy is driven by the city of Vancouver, which accounts for more than 50% of jobs in the province. Greater Vancouver serves not only as British Columbia's financial and industrial center, but also as a principal Canadian trade and transportation hub and Pacific gateway for foreign migration and investment. Vast, resource-rich interior plateaus support the province's important forestry, mining, and agricultural industries. Tourism is also significant. The economic health of the province is tied broadly to external economic factors, including the health of the U.S. economy, global commodity trends, and Asian growth. Over time, Asia has become more significant and the U.S. less significant to the BC economy. Employment in British Columbia experienced faster growth than Canada overall leading into the recent recession and then was hit harder in the downturn. The province is now in recovery and continued slow growth is expected. The province's economic projections tend to be conservative, and the forecast that informs the current budget is lower than that provided by the economic forecast council. British Columbia operates on an April 1 - March 31 fiscal year. Nearly half of revenues derive from own-source taxes (primarily income and sales taxes) and another 20% from federal contributions (primarily support for social programs and health care). Health and education are the largest expenditure categories. Fitch considers British Columbia's financial planning and controls to be strong. The province has a demonstrated commitment to sound fiscal operations, and in a period of economic strength in the last decade, operating surpluses were used toward paying down debt and investing in infrastructure. The province has increased debt to fund operations and economic stimulus since the downturn, but currently expects to return to surplus operations in fiscal 2014 with tax-supported debt-to-GDP peaking at 18.3% in fiscal 2015 and tapering off thereafter. As the downturn affected the province's economy and finances, fiscal 2010 closed with a deficit of C$1.8 billion following five years of surplus operations. The province adopted a plan to steadily reduce deficits before reaching balance in fiscal 2014, and actual performance had compared positively to forecasts. The fiscal 2011 deficit, with an original forecast of C$1.7 billion that was subsequently reduced to C$1.3 billion, came in at only C$309 million. However, results in fiscal 2012 were negatively affected by voter rejection of the Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) in August 2011 and the resulting need to reimburse the federal government for C$1.6 billion the province had received to support transition to the new tax. British Columbia had implemented the HST on July 1, 2010. The HST, a value-added tax, applies to the same goods and services that are taxable under the federal Goods and Services Tax (GST), although the program includes some provincial point-of-sale rebates and credits. The stated goal of the change was to enhance competitiveness, encourage new investment, and reduce administrative costs for taxpayers, and certain reforms were proposed in May 2011 to increase support of the tax. However, the change to the HST met opposition in the province, culminating in the vote to repeal the tax in the summer 2011 referendum. Fitch's assessment of the strength of financial management has been reinforced by the province's response to the vote. Despite the negative effect on the fiscal plan, management has remained committed to returning to fiscal balance in 2014. The province will re-implement the provincial sales tax (PST), which the HST had replaced, effective April 1, 2013 and has reached agreement to repay the C$1.6 billion in transition funding to the federal government over five years beginning in March 2012, with no interest charged (although the entire amount was recognized in fiscal 2012 pursuant to the province's accounting policies). With recognition of the C$1.6 billion repayment of transition funding to the federal government, the projected deficit for fiscal 2012 is now C$2.5 billion compared to C$925 million when the budget was tabled. The budget plan released in February 2012 projects a C$968 million deficit for fiscal 2013 followed by a $154 million surplus in fiscal 2014. The plan requires aggressive spending control, including in the area of employee compensation, as well as some revenue measures. British Columbia's debt position has proven to be manageable, with significant debt paydowns in the middle part of the last decade, and compares favorably to the other Canadian provinces. As noted above, borrowing and debt levels have increased more recently for deficit financing and economic stimulus purposes. The province expects taxpayer-supported debt levels as a percent of GDP to peak at 18.3% of GDP in fiscal 2015 (compared to a forecast peak of 17.8% in fiscal 2013 in last year's budget). Debt management is centralized and well managed. The province prepares a three-year capital improvement plan for both tax-supported and self-supported capital spending. 