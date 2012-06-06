FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P comments on Barrick Gold Corp
June 6, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P comments on Barrick Gold Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Barrick Gold Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2) are not immediately affected by the company’s announced change of CEO. Our negative outlook incorporates credit measures that are weak for the ratings, largely a function of the debt-financed acquisition of Equinox Minerals Ltd. in 2011. Barrick’s debt to EBITDA remains only slightly below our key 2x threshold for the ‘A-’ rating, while funds from operations to debt is well below the expected 45%, although these measures are both buffered somewhat by the company’s large cash balances. As such, the ratings could come under pressure if the company emphasizes shareholder-friendly financial policies at the expense of its credit profile, particularly considering Barrick’s reliance on strong metals prices to offset record-high debt levels and capital expenditures.

