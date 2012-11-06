TEXT-S&P may change Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais ratings

Overview -- On Oct. 29, 2012, the French government announced its intention to restructure the French rail industry, including a merger of departments of rail operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF) and rail network owner Reseau Ferre de France into a unified network manager. -- The proposed restructuring could have a negative, positive, or neutral bearing on our ratings on SNCF depending on the final outcome. -- We are therefore placing our 'AA' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on SNCF on CreditWatch developing. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that, depending on the terms of the rail industry reorganization, we could raise, lower, or affirm our ratings on SNCF. Rating Action On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'AA' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on state-owned rail operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF) on CreditWatch with developing implications. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term corporate credit rating on SNCF. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the French government's announcement, on Oct. 29, 2012, of its intention to modify the structure of the French rail industry, including a merger of departments of SNCF and French rail network owner Reseau Ferre de France (RFF; AA+/Negative/--) into a unified network manager attached to SNCF. The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower, raise, or affirm our ratings on SNCF, once we have further details on the announced restructuring. The proposed restructuring could lead us to reassess our view of the likelihood of the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+; unsolicited ratings) providing SNCF with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. Our current ratings on SNCF are based on our view that there is an "extremely high" likelihood of such support. In our view, however, there is an "almost certain" likelihood of France providing RFF with the same support in the event of financial distress. Our assessment of the likelihood of the state providing the combined group with extraordinary state support will depend, notably, on its structure and legal status, and on governance arrangements. It will also depend on our assessment of the state's ability to support the combined group, taking into account restrictions that state aid rules impose. If we revise our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary state support for SNCF to "almost certain", we would raise our long-term corporate credit rating on SNCF to 'AA+', equalizing it with the rating on France. The proposed restructuring could also lead us to reassess SNCF's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we currently assess at 'bb+'. The SACP reflects our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. RFF's SACP is three notches lower than SNCF's, at 'b+'. This reflects our view of RFF's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We consider that the proposed restructuring could benefit SNCF's business risk profile; it would increase SNCF's diversification and likely boost its profitability. However, the restructuring could also result in us revising downward our assessment of SNCF's financial risk profile, as RFF has more debt than SNCF. Moreover, we anticipate that RFF will raise further debt in the near to medium term, in order to partially finance its large capital expenditure program. We therefore estimate that the combined group could have Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 9x, compared with about 5x for SNCF alone. If we revise downward our assessment of SNCF's financial risk profile, we could revise SNCF's SACP downward too. In this case, and all else remaining equal, we would also lower our long-term corporate credit rating on SNCF. At this stage, we believe that any rating downgrade would most likely be limited to one notch. It has been reported that part of RFF's debt could be transferred to another public institution as part of the restructuring, which could ease the burden on SNCF's financial risk profile. However, the government has not mentioned this as an option. At this point, we do not have a clear view of when the reorganization will occur, the future status of both SNCF and the new unified rail network manager, or the allocation of RFF's current debt and commitments (including those related to public-private partnership). Liquidity The short-term rating on SNCF is 'A-1+', reflecting our view of SNCF's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to March 31, 2013, will cover uses of liquidity by about 1.3x. As of March 31, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months to be about EUR6.3 billion. These include: -- Unrestricted cash and liquid investments of about EUR3 billion, including marketable securities and deposits with terms of up to six months and ratings of at least 'BB+'; -- EUR200 million of notes issued in June 2012, with maturities of 20 years or more; -- Availability of about EUR860 million under committed credit lines with maturities of at least a year and no financial covenants; and -- Funds from operations that we forecast at about EUR2.1 billion We estimate SNCF's liquidity needs over the period to be about EUR4.7 billion, comprising: -- Debt maturities of about EUR1.6 billion, including close to EUR1 billion of short-term notes, which we believe will be largely refinanced; and -- Capital spending, net of capital subsidies, of about EUR2.5 billion; -- Dividends and contributions for the acquisition of a stake in French transport group Keolis and in the context of SeaFrance; and -- Collateral of about EUR0.6 billion to be posted in the event of a rating downgrade by up to three notches. We believe that if needed, SNCF would have access to emergency funding from the French Treasury (Agence France Tresor), for instance. The French Treasury could use Caisse de la Dette Publique (CDP; not rated) to buy SNCF bonds or commercial paper issues. We consider that this mechanism allows for ample and prompt state support to SNCF in the event of financial distress. In addition, as a consequence of tight state monitoring, we consider that if SNCF needed financial support, it would promptly inform the government of its difficulties. This could, in our view, trigger pre-emptive actions. CreditWatch We will monitor developments regarding the restructuring of the French rail industry and resolve the CreditWatch once we have sufficient information to assess the implications of the restructuring on SNCF's SACP and on our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary state support. We aim to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within the next 90 days. We could lower our long-term rating on SNCF if the announced restructuring does not alter our assessment of the likelihood of SNCF receiving extraordinary state support and results in credit metrics that are no longer commensurate with its 'bb+' SACP. A downgrade by more than one notch is unlikely in our view, because, all else being equal, this would involve us lowering the SACP by at least four notches. This is unlikely to happen because RFF's SACP is three notches lower than SNCF's and therefore the merger is unlikely to reduce the SACP by a further notch. Accordingly, assuming that liquidity remains "adequate" under our criteria, a downgrade of our 'A-1+' short-term rating on SNCF is also unlikely. Conversely, we could raise the long-term rating on SNCF if the announced restructuring leads us to reassess upward the likelihood of extraordinary state support to "almost certain." 