FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P comments on Inergy LP
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Inergy LP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on U.S. midstream energy partnership Inergy L.P. (BB-/Stable/--) are not currently affected by its announcement that subsidiary Inergy Midstream L.P. has executed an agreement to purchase Rangeland Energy LLC (not rated) for $425 million. Rangeland owns and operates the COLT crude oil rail terminal, storage, and pipeline facilities in the Bakken Shale, in North Dakota. Inergy Midstream plans to fund the transaction with $225 million in privately placed common units and committed unsecured debt financing.

The acquisition will expand Inergy’s geographic footprint and is underpinned primarily by take-or-pay contracts with an average contract life of about four years, which is supportive of credit in our view. The COLT system has 720,000 barrels of crude oil storage and can accommodate 120-car-unit trains that can move 120,000 barrels of crude per day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.