TEXT-Fitch affirms Ethias S.A. ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethias S.A.’s (Ethias) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-'. Both ratings have Stable Outlooks. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded the company’s subordinated debt rating to ‘B+’ from ‘B’. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment. The affirmations reflect Fitch’s expectation that additional support would be provided to Ethias by the Belgian authorities should the need arise. This is based on the authorities’ majority ownership of the insurance company, combined with the company’s activity as a provider of insurance to Belgian public organisations and their employees. The ratings are also supported by the good technical profitability shown in 2011 and forecast for year-end 2012, Ethias’s strong business position and the expected improved capital position for 2012. At end-June 2012, Ethias published a net profit of EUR88m and a regulatory solvency margin of 164%. The upgrade of Ethias’s subordinated debt reflects the reduced risk of coupon deferral as the EC did not impose any constraints on this debt. Nevertheless, both execution risk and limited capital adequacy buffer above the optional coupon deferral threshold set at 150% of regulatory minimum continue to justify a low non-investment grade rating for this debt issue. Management has made vigorous efforts since 2010 to implement the European Commission’s (EC) restructuring plan, which is aimed at restoring the group’s profitability and raising capital adequacy levels by 2013. This is evident from the significant improvement of the non-life technical result and of the regulatory solvency margin in 2012. The main restructuring measures taken in 2011 were the disposal of Nateus, the reinsurance subsidiary Bel Re and its banking operation Ethias Banque. Also, in July 2011, Ethias announced the disposal of its entire stake in Dexia to its parent company Vitrufin S.A. (formerly Ethias Finance S.A.). In addition, management is seeking to reduce drastically Ethias’s retail life business by end-2013. Fitch expects that there will be no change in Ethias’s ownership in the next 12-24 months. Ethias’s shareholder funds decreased by 5% in 2011. Capital adequacy, based on Fitch’s own risk-adjusted assessment, remained low in 2011 for an entity rated in the ‘BBB’ category. The regulatory solvency margin is adequate and was broadly stable in 2011. Considering the good level of profitability and the improvement in financial markets conditions, Fitch expects capital adequacy to materially improve by year-end 2012. The level of shareholder’s funds was up by 8% at end June 2012. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include any adverse change in Fitch’s view about the Belgian authorities’ willingness and ability to provide support to Ethias group in case of need. Any significant deterioration of capital adequacy and/or profitability would also trigger a downgrade. Key rating triggers for an upgrade include implementation of the remaining measures requested by the EC with limited adverse effects on the group’s franchise, and a sustainable demonstration of Ethias’s ability to rebuild capital strength to bring it back sustainably into line with Fitch’s expectations for a company rated in the ‘BBB’ category. As a group, Ethias is one of the leading composite insurers in Belgium with EUR2.7bn consolidated gross written premiums in 2011. The rating actions are as follows: Ethias S.A.: Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable IFS rating: affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable Undated subordinated debt: upgraded to ‘B+’ from ‘B’ Ethias Droit Commun AAM: IFS rating: affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)