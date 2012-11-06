FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Boardwalk Pipelines notes 'BBB-'
November 6, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Boardwalk Pipelines notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB-' issue rating to Houston-based Boardwalk Pipelines LP's proposed $300
million senior unsecured notes due 2023. The notes will be fully and
unconditionally guaranteed by parent Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. 
(BBB/Stable/--). The partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the
offering to repay all amounts outstanding under its subordinated loan agreement
with Boardwalk Pipelines Holding Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corp.
(A+/Stable/--), and to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit
facility.  

The rating reflects the consolidated credit quality of Boardwalk, driven by 
its "strong" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, 
and some level of support from Loews. The issue rating is one notch below the 
corporate credit rating because the debt is structurally subordinate to debt 
at Boardwalk's operating pipeline subsidiaries. As of Sept. 30, 2012, 
Boardwalk Pipelines LP had about $3.2 billion in debt outstanding. In 2013, we 
expect a consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio of about 4.5x and for the 
partnership to maintain adequate liquidity. (For the complete corporate credit 
rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. 
published on Aug. 31, 2012.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 
Industry, April 18, 2012
     -- Business/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

RATINGS LIST
New Rating
Boardwalk Pipeline L.P.
 Proposed $300 mil sr unsecd nts due 2023   BBB-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
