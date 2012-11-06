FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Apulia Finance N. 4 2008-1, 2008-2
November 6, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Apulia Finance N. 4 2008-1, 2008-2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- On Oct. 25, 2012, we lowered our ratings on BNP Paribas to 'A+/A-1' 
from 'AA-/A-1+'. BNP Paribas is the swap provider in Apulia Finance N. 4's 
series 2008-1 and 2008-2.
     -- Consequently, we have lowered to 'A+ (sf) from 'AA- (sf)' our rating 
on Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2's class A notes, since these 
ratings are weak-linked to our rating on BNP Paribas in its role as swap 
provider.
     -- Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2 are Italian RMBS 
transactions backed by loans originated by Banca Apulia. Series 2008-1 is 
backed by a pool of loans secured over a combination of residential, 
small-commercial-over-residential, and commercial properties in Italy. Series 
2008-2 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential 
properties in Italy.
  
MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered to 'A+ (sf) from 'AA- (sf)' its credit ratings on the class A 
notes in Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l's series 2008-1 and series 2008-2 (see list 
below).

Today's rating actions follow our Oct. 25, 2012 lowering of our rating on BNP 
Paribas (BNPP; A+/Negative/A-1), the swap provider in these series, to 
'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks 
Due To Rising Economic Risks").

In assessing the impact of BNPP's downgrade on our rating on the class A notes 
in these transactions, we have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria (see 
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 
31, 2012). 

When we fully reviewed Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 on Aug. 31, 2012 
and series 2008-2 on Sept. 3, 2012, we could not rate the class A notes in 
these series higher than our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on BNPP (see 
"Rating On Apulia Finance N. 4's Series 2008-1 Class A Notes Affirmed At 'AA- 
(sf)' Following Review," published on Aug. 31, 2012, and "S&P Corrects By 
Lowering Rating On Apulia Finance N. 4's Series 2008-2 Class A Notes," 
published on Sept. 3, 2012). This was because the swap documentation did not 
comply with our current 2012 counterparty criteria or our previous 
(superseded) counterparty criteria, nor did the transactions pass our stresses 
when we considered them on an unhedged basis, without giving benefit to the 
swap. 

Given the very short time since our previous review and that no deleveraging 
has occurred in the meantime, we believe that the weak link still applies 
between our ratings on the class A notes in these transactions and our rating 
on BNPP. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on the class A notes in Apulia 
Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2 to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' in line 
with our long-term ICR on BNPP.

Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2 are Italian residential 
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions backed by loans originated by 
Banca Apulia. Series 2008-1 is backed by a pool of loans secured over a 
combination of residential, small-commercial-over-residential, and commercial 
properties in Italy. Series 2008-2 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans 
secured over residential properties in Italy. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an residential mortgage backed security as defined in the Rule, to 
include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement 
mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from 
the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of 
similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated 
(including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at 
"RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic 
Risks, Oct. 25, 2012 
     -- S&P Corrects By Lowering Rating On Apulia Finance N. 4's Series 2008-2 
Class A Notes, Sept. 3, 2012
     -- Rating On Apulia Finance N. 4's Series 2008-1 Class A Notes Affirmed 
At 'AA- (sf)' Following Review, Aug. 31, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
  
RATINGS LIST

Class              Rating
            To                From

RATINGS LOWERED

Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l
EUR378.4 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2008-1

A           A+ (sf)           AA- (sf)

Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l
EUR312.55 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2008-2

A           A+ (sf)           AA- (sf)

