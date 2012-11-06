TEXT-S&P cuts Apulia Finance N. 4 2008-1, 2008-2

OVERVIEW -- On Oct. 25, 2012, we lowered our ratings on BNP Paribas to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'. BNP Paribas is the swap provider in Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2. -- Consequently, we have lowered to 'A+ (sf) from 'AA- (sf)' our rating on Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2's class A notes, since these ratings are weak-linked to our rating on BNP Paribas in its role as swap provider. -- Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2 are Italian RMBS transactions backed by loans originated by Banca Apulia. Series 2008-1 is backed by a pool of loans secured over a combination of residential, small-commercial-over-residential, and commercial properties in Italy. Series 2008-2 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential properties in Italy. MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A+ (sf) from 'AA- (sf)' its credit ratings on the class A notes in Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l's series 2008-1 and series 2008-2 (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our Oct. 25, 2012 lowering of our rating on BNP Paribas (BNPP; A+/Negative/A-1), the swap provider in these series, to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks"). In assessing the impact of BNPP's downgrade on our rating on the class A notes in these transactions, we have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). When we fully reviewed Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 on Aug. 31, 2012 and series 2008-2 on Sept. 3, 2012, we could not rate the class A notes in these series higher than our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on BNPP (see "Rating On Apulia Finance N. 4's Series 2008-1 Class A Notes Affirmed At 'AA- (sf)' Following Review," published on Aug. 31, 2012, and "S&P Corrects By Lowering Rating On Apulia Finance N. 4's Series 2008-2 Class A Notes," published on Sept. 3, 2012). This was because the swap documentation did not comply with our current 2012 counterparty criteria or our previous (superseded) counterparty criteria, nor did the transactions pass our stresses when we considered them on an unhedged basis, without giving benefit to the swap. Given the very short time since our previous review and that no deleveraging has occurred in the meantime, we believe that the weak link still applies between our ratings on the class A notes in these transactions and our rating on BNPP. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on the class A notes in Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2 to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' in line with our long-term ICR on BNPP. Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2 are Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions backed by loans originated by Banca Apulia. Series 2008-1 is backed by a pool of loans secured over a combination of residential, small-commercial-over-residential, and commercial properties in Italy. Series 2008-2 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential properties in Italy. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an residential mortgage backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks, Oct. 25, 2012 -- S&P Corrects By Lowering Rating On Apulia Finance N. 4's Series 2008-2 Class A Notes, Sept. 3, 2012 -- Rating On Apulia Finance N. 4's Series 2008-1 Class A Notes Affirmed At 'AA- (sf)' Following Review, Aug. 31, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From RATINGS LOWERED Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l EUR378.4 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2008-1 A A+ (sf) AA- (sf) Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l EUR312.55 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2008-2 A A+ (sf) AA- (sf)