FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms National Bank of Kuwait
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 7, 2012 / 5:37 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms National Bank of Kuwait

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Bank of Kuwait's 	
(NBK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and 	
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions appears below.	
	
NBK's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the extremely high 	
probability of support from the Kuwaiti authorities, if required, considering 	
NBK's leading domestic franchise in Kuwait and its international reputation, its	
historic importance within the Kuwait banking system, and the consistent support	
local banks have received from the Kuwaiti authorities during past systemic 	
crises. NBK's Long-term IDR has a Stable Outlook, reflecting the Kuwaiti 	
sovereign's ratings ('AA'/Stable/'F1+').	
	
The bank's VR reflects NBK's dominant domestic franchise and international 	
network, consistent profitability, strong capital base, sound asset quality, 	
conservative risk profile and sound liquidity. It also reflects its presence in 	
certain potentially riskier countries in the Middle East, notably Egypt. 	
However, other such operations are relatively small. 	
	
NBK's Long-term IDR is in line with the Support Rating Floor and is sensitive to	
any change in the Kuwaiti sovereign ratings or if Fitch changes its view of the 	
sovereign's propensity to support the bank. Upside potential for NBK's VR is 	
limited, considering its current high level. Any downside risk would result from	
a further marked deterioration in asset quality, which would materially erode 	
the bank's capital base, but Fitch considers this to be unlikely, considering 	
the bank's profitability and current level of impairment reserves. 	
	
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDR of NBK's wholly-owned 	
subsidiary in the UK, National Bank of Kuwait (International) plc (NBKI), at 	
'AA-', in line with NBK, reflecting NBKI's close integration with its parent.	
	
NBK maintained sound profitability ratios in 2011 and Q112 and net income in 	
2011 was broadly in line with the previous year. NBK enjoyed modest revenue 	
growth, while containing its cost base, but impairment charges trebled. However,	
these only represented 15.2% of the bank's pre-impairment profit. Net income is 	
expected to remain sound in 2012, despite the continuing difficult conditions in	
certain Middle East countries.	
	
Asset quality ratios remain sound, reflecting the bank's conservative attitude 	
to credit risk. NBK reported a slight improvement in loan quality ratios during 	
2011, with non-performing loans (NPLs) at 1.6% of the total and coverage at a 	
strong 243% at end-2011. However, significant past due loans were classified as 	
NPLs in Q112, resulting in a higher NPL ratio, which nevertheless compares 	
favourably with its domestic peers. The increase mainly reflects a tougher 	
approach towards certain Kuwaiti borrowers. 	
	
NBK has a strong and stable deposit base, and has benefited from a "flight to 	
safety" during regional crises. The bank has no medium-term debt. Liquidity is 	
sound, with cash, interbank placements and Kuwaiti government securities 	
totalling around 21% of total assets at end-2011.	
	
Capitalisation was strengthened in 2010, through a rights issue which raised 	
KWD163.5m including share premium. The Fitch core capital ratio stood at a 	
strong 24.7% at end-2011. The Tier I ratio stood at 18.3%, reflecting deductions	
for significant minority investments and proposed cash dividends.	
	
NBK is the largest bank in Kuwait, with a market share of around 30% of loans 	
and deposits. It offers retail, private and corporate banking and treasury 	
services via an extensive domestic network of 67 branches. Investment banking is	
provided through the bank's subsidiary, NBK Capital. The bank is listed on the 	
Kuwaiti stock exchange. It also has an extensive international network (around 	
110 branches) in major financial centres worldwide and elsewhere in the Middle 	
East.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
NBK	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'	
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'	
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'	
	
NBKI	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.