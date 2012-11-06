TEXT-Fitch revises Societe Generale SFH's OFH outlook to stable

Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale SFH's (SG SFH) outstanding obligations de financement de l'habitat (OFH, French legislative covered bonds) at 'AAA', and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative, based on changes to the programme documentation and a corresponding review of Fitch's discontinuity risk analysis. This rating action affects EUR20.5bn of OFH, with a weighted-average life of 8.4 years. The OFH 'AAA' rating is based on Societe Generale's (SG, 'A+'/Negative/'F1') Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which acts as the main debtor of recourse, a revised Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high) and a level of asset percentage (AP) Fitch gives credit to of 90%. The D-Cap for the OFH has been revised to 3 (moderate high) from 2 (high) following the implementation of a nine-month pre-maturity test triggered upon SG's Short-term IDR falling below 'F1+' for all hard bullet OFH, replacing the previous 12-month pre-maturity test triggered at the loss of 'F1' or 'A'. In addition, the programme will benefit from a dynamic reserve covering three months of upcoming interest payments on the OFH and senior costs and funded upon SG's Short-term IDR falling below 'F1+'. As such, Fitch has reviewed its assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk D-Cap component to 'moderate high' from 'high'. The other components remain unchanged, and the D-Cap remains driven by the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. The Outlook has been revised to Stable because with a D-Cap of 3, a one-notch downgrade of SG's IDR would not result in a downgrade of the OFH ratings, all else being equal. As such, Fitch does not reflect the Negative Outlook on SG's IDR on the Outlook of the OFH. In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if one of the following occurred: the IDR was downgraded to 'A-' or below, the D-Cap decreased to 1 or 0, or the committed AP as part of the Asset Coverage Test was increased above the current 90%, which is the current Fitch break-even AP in line with the 'AAA' rating of the OFH. This level will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding notes, which can change over time. The 90% AP allows the bonds to attain 'AA+' on a PD basis and supports a one-notch recovery uplift to 'AAA', based on 100% recoveries on defaulted OFH in a 'AAA' scenario. SG SFH is a financial institution established in April 2011, regulated by the Autorite de Controle Prudentiel (the French banking and insurance regulator) and licensed to issue OFHs under the French legislative framework. SG SFH is a 99.9% subsidiary of Societe Generale. SG SFH's assets consist of advances granted to SG, whose terms exactly match those of the OFH. The advances are in turn secured, under the provisions of articles L.211-38 (formerly L.431-7) of the French Monetary Code, by a pool of French residential loans guaranteed by Credit Logement and originated by SG. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 September 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 25 July 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 07 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - France', dated 27 July 2012', are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - France - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions