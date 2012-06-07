FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling
June 7, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services now believes there is at least a 	
one-in-three chance that Greece will exit the eurozone.	
     -- Greece-based beverage group Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. (CCH) 	
continues to face profitability pressures and European economic and political 	
uncertainties. 	
     -- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term corporate credit 	
ratings on CCH to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' and placing them on CreditWatch 	
negative.	
     -- The negative CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we 	
could lower the ratings further due to additional weakening of CCH's 	
stand-alone credit profile, and/or weaker implied support from The Coca-Cola 	
Co.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Greece-based beverage group Coca-Cola Hellenic 	
Bottling Co. S.A. (CCH) to 'BBB+' from 'A'. At the same time, we lowered the 	
short-term corporate credit rating on CCH to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. We placed both 	
ratings on CCH on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
In addition, we lowered the issue rating on CCH's senior unsecured debt to 	
'BBB' from 'A-'. We also placed this rating on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade of CCH reflects our assessment of greater economic and political 	
pressures in Greece (Hellenic Republic; CCC/Stable/C). We see an increased 	
likelihood that Greece will exit the eurozone, with possible negative 	
implications for CCH. We think CCH will likely face further margin pressure in 	
2012 and into 2013, and that price-sensitive consumers facing austerity 	
measures, especially in Southern Europe, will challenge CCH's ability to pass 	
on raw material cost increases, and will put pressure on demand over the short 	
to medium term.  	
	
We estimate that at the end of March 2012, on a rolling 12-month basis, CCH's 	
ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 	
about 32%, and its adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.6x. Under our base-case 	
assumption of low-single-digit percentage revenue growth, we project that the 	
group will report adjusted FFO to debt of between 30% and 35% in 2012.	
	
Our ratings on CCH are based on the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), 	
combined with our view of implicit and extraordinary support from Coca-Cola 	
Co. (Coke; A+/Positive/A-1). CCH's SACP is based on our assessment of its 	
"intermediate" financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk 	
profile, as our criteria define these terms. The negative CreditWatch 	
placement reflects the possibility that we could lower our rating on CCH by 	
one or more notches if we revise the SACP downward, and/or due to an 	
assessment of weaker implied support from Coke. At the moment, we think that 	
risks arising from CCH being domiciled in Greece could put further pressure on 	
CCH's SACP. 	
	
We note that CCH derives less than 10% of its earnings from Greece. This 	
provides the group with some protection against economic challenges in Greece 	
and is the reason, under our criteria, that the rating is not currently capped 	
by the Greek sovereign rating. (Please refer to "Nonsovereign Ratings That 	
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,", published June 	
14, 2011 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). However, despite CCH's 	
relatively small exposure to Greece, the group is not, in our view, immune to 	
the potential impact of government policies on its business and financial 	
environment. The risk to the latter has increased considerably, in our view, 	
as reflected in our belief that Greece has at least a one-in-three likelihood 	
of exiting the eurozone. 	
	
Nevertheless, we currently think it unlikely that the rating would fall to 	
speculative grade on the resolution of the CreditWatch.	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating on CCH is 'A-2'. This reflects our long-term corporate 	
credit rating on the group, as well as our view of CCH's liquidity as 	
"adequate" under our criteria. We assess that liquidity sources cover 	
liquidity uses by at least 1.2x in 2012.	
	
We estimate that CCH's liquidity sources over the next 12 months comprise:	
     -- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR397 million at the end of March 2012.	
     -- An undrawn five-year EUR500 million committed credit facility. 	
     -- Adjusted FFO of about EUR650 million.	
	
We estimate that CCH's liquidity uses over the next 12 months comprise:	
     -- Short-term debt of close to EUR324.7 million at the end of March 2012.	
     -- Capital expenditures of EUR450 million and EUR500 million.	
	
In addition, we consider CCH's access to the commercial paper (CP) market 	
through its EUR1 billion global CP program to be supportive of liquidity. Based 	
on the group's drawings in the past, we do not anticipate that the CP program 	
will be drawn by more than EUR500 million.	
	
CreditWatch	
The negative CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us lowering our 	
rating on CCH by one or more notches if we lowered the SACP. This could happen 	
following a reassessment of country risk elements, as we view the risk of 	
Greece exiting the eurozone to have increased considerably. We will evaluate 	
the potential impact of Greek government policies on CCH's business and 	
financial environment. We will analyze the company's options in such a 	
potential adverse scenario. Despite CCH's geographic diversity, including 	
exposure to Russia, the group is also exposed to Southern Europe. Since we 	
expect consumer confidence to remain weak in Southern Europe in the coming 	
years, we expect earnings to remain depressed.	
	
Furthermore, given that the ratings on CCH incorporate our assumption of 	
support from Coke, we could lower our ratings on CCH if we see deterioration 	
in Coke's credit quality, a change in the level of implicit support from Coke, 	
or a change in the mix of implicit and extraordinary support from Coke.	
	
We plan to resolve the CreditWatch placement within 90 days. We currently 	
think it unlikely that the rating would fall to speculative grade on the 	
resolution of the CreditWatch.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer and Convertibility 	
Assessments, May 18, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action	
                           To                   From	
Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co.	
 Corporate credit rating   BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2   A/Negative/A-1	
 Commercial paper          A-2/Watch Neg        A-1	
	
Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V.	
 Senior unsecured*         BBB/Watch Neg        A- 	
 Commercial paper*         A-2/Watch Neg        A-1	
	
Coca-Cola HBC Finance PLC	
 Commercial paper*         A-2/Watch Neg        A-1	
	
*Guaranteed by Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
