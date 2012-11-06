FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Guala Closures SpA notes 'B'
November 6, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Guala Closures SpA notes 'B'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Nov 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B' issue rating to the proposed EUR275 million senior secured notes due 2019 to
be issued by Italian bottle closures manufacturer Guala Closures SpA (Guala;
B/Stable/--). At the same time, we assigned our '3' recovery rating to the
notes, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event
of a payment default. Although the recovery prospects nominally exceed 70%, we
cap the recovery rating at '3', because we view the insolvency regime in Italy
as relatively unfavorable for creditors.

The recovery rating on the EUR200 million senior unsecured notes is unchanged at
'6'.

The recovery rating of '3' on the proposed senior secured notes reflects our 
understanding that Guala will use the proceeds of the proposed notes to fully 
repay its outstanding EUR262 million senior secured bank facilities, comprising 
a revolving credit facility (RCF), an acquisition facility, and term loans A, 
B, and C. At the same time, the company will issue a new EUR75 million super 
senior RCF, to which we have not assigned a rating.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS
The proposed EUR275 million senior secured notes will rank structurally and 
contractually senior to the existing EUR200 million senior unsecured notes due 
2018. According to the intercreditor agreement, the proposed term notes will 
rank junior to the new super senior RCF due 2017. The proposed notes are 
guaranteed and secured on the same basis as the new super senior RCF.

Our 'B' issue and '3' recovery ratings on the proposed senior secured notes 
are underpinned by our valuation of Guala as a going concern and by the amount 
of subordinated debt ranking below the notes, which creates a surety cushion. 
This is tempered by the amount of debt ranking ahead of the proposed notes 
(the super senior RCF and debt at the subsidiary level), by some material debt 
baskets that the notes' documentation permits, and by the security package 
being limited to share pledges and some assets. Furthermore, we consider that 
the Italian insolvency regime is less creditor-friendly than other 
jurisdictions in Western Europe.

Our recovery rating on the existing unsecured notes is constrained at '6' by 
these notes' unsecured nature and their position at the bottom of the 
creditors' waterfall.

The lenders of the new super senior RCF lenders and the proposed EUR275 million 
senior secured noteholders have a first-lien claim on the shares in most of 
Guala's material subsidiaries, some pledges over intellectual property, and 
over some assets (limited by Italian law). They further benefit from 
guarantees from material subsidiaries representing at least 60% of the group's 
EBITDA. The RCF lenders benefit from some additional "privilegio speciale" or 
special privilege guarantees from Guala.

The proposed senior secured notes' documentation restricts, among other 
things, Guala's ability to raise additional debt, pay dividends, sell certain 
assets, or merge with other entities. However, the documentation for the 
proposed notes allows Guala to raise new debt if the fixed-charge coverage 
ratio is greater than 2.0x (compared with 1.95x pro forma for the 
refinancing). The documentation allows the issue of additional secured debt if 
the consolidated secured leverage ratio is less than 3.0x (compared with 2.94x 
pro forma for the refinancing). 

However, these covenants do not prevent the company from raising some 
additional debt. This includes, among other things: 
     -- A credit facility basket of up to EUR100 million (including the EUR75 
million super senior RCF); 
     -- A capital lease basket of up to the greater of EUR25 million or 3% of 
total assets; 
     -- An overdraft/working capital facility basket of EUR20 million; 
     -- Up to EUR40 million of debt issued by non-guarantor subsidiaries; and 
     -- A general debt basket of EUR25 million, as well as a EUR10 million liens
to secure indebtedness.

Furthermore, the proposed notes' documentation contains: 
     -- A change-of-control clause; 
     -- A cross default clause (for any amount of more than EUR20 million); 
     -- Restrictions on transactions with affiliates and asset sales; and 
     -- Limitations on restricted payments (including dividend payments and 
the redemption of capital stocks).

The documentation also permits Guala to raise and draw a receivables 
securitization facility (of an undetermined amount), which, if used, would 
erode the enterprise value available for creditors at default. The proposed 
notes' documentation does not contain maintenance financial covenants.

Similarly, the documentation on the new super senior RCF does not include 
maintenance covenants, but it does include incurrence covenants, which are the 
same as for the proposed notes. It also contains a change-of-control clause, a 
stop-drawdown clause (if the senior secured leverage ratio is greater than 
4.5x), and a springing maturity clause. The latter allows Guala to repay the 
RCF three months before the proposed senior secured notes mature.

The documentation governing the existing senior unsecured notes contains 
nonfinancial covenants restricting changes of control, asset disposals, 
mergers, acquisitions, and dividend payments, although these restrictions are 
subject to some carve-outs. The incurrence of additional indebtedness is 
restricted and subject to compliance with a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 
2.0x and the incurrence of additional senior secured indebtedness subject to 
compliance with a senior secured leverage ratio of 2.5x. However, these 
covenants do not prevent Guala from raising some additional debt, including 
debt ranking ahead of the proposed notes. This includes, among other things, a 
capital lease basket of up to the greater of EUR25 million or 3% of the total 
assets, an overdraft/working capital facility basket of EUR10 million, and a 
general debt basket of EUR25 million. 

To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We base 
our default scenario on our assumption of pressure on revenues stemming from 
the loss of key customers and a fiercely competitive environment, and 
diminishing margins due to increases in raw material prices. Under this 
hypothetical scenario, we calculate that Guala would default in 2015. At the 
point of default, our projections show that EBITDA would decline to about EUR70 
million.

Our estimate of the stressed enterprise value at default is about EUR350 
million, translating into a stressed EBITDA multiple of 5x. We then deduct 
priority liabilities of about EUR105 million, consisting of enforcement costs, 
finance leases, debt at the subsidiary level, and the super senior RCF. We 
consider the RCF to be partially drawn at the hypothetical point of default, 
due to the stop-drawdown clause.

Assuming EUR285 million outstanding at default (including six months of 
prepetition interest), we forecast coverage in the 50%-70% range, which 
results in our recovery rating of '3'. Although the recovery prospects 
nominally exceed 70%, we cap the recovery rating at '3' to reflect our view of 
the insolvency regime in Italy as relatively unfavorable for creditors.

This leaves no value for the existing EUR200 million senior unsecured notes, 
translating into a recovery rating of '6' on these notes. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.

     -- Recovery: Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global 
Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- COMIs In EU Insolvency Proceedings And Their Bearing On Standard & 
Poor's Recovery Ratings, July 8, 2008 
     -- Recovery: Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And 
Issue Ratings, June 20, 2008
     -- Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In Italy, 
published May 17, 2007 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
