TEXT-S&P cuts Perpetual Energy CCR to 'B-', outlook is negative

Overview -- We believe Perpetual Energy Inc.'s near-term credit measures will remain high, at or above 7x, despite a reduction of the company's debt through 2012 because depressed natural gas prices will continue to negatively affect its operating cash flow. -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Perpetual to 'B-' from 'B'. -- We are affirming our 'B-' issue ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes and revising the recovery rating on the notes to '4' from '5'. -- We base the negative outlook on the assumption that Perpetual's debt-to-EBITDAX ratios will continue to decline, and any reduction in the company's borrowing base will pressure its less-than-adequate liquidity. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit ratings on Calgary, Alta.-based Perpetual Energy Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B-' senior unsecured debt ratings on the company, and revised its recovery rating on the notes to '4' from '5'. The downgrade reflects our expectation that Perpetual's cash flow will continue to deteriorate through 2012, due to sustained weak natural gas prices, lack of high-priced gas hedges, and the company's high leveraged costs. We are also aware that with lowering natural gas liquids (NGL; especially the lighter end of the barrel) prices, Perpetual will not be able to benefit from liquids production as we had originally expected. At our price deck, we expect the company to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX about 7.3x and less-than-adequate liquidity. In addition, any further reduction in the borrowing facility might stress the less-than-adequate liquidity. The revised recovery rating reflects our view of Perpetual's reduced borrowing base (not rated) to C$140 million from C$170 million in April 2012. Because the senior ranking credit facility now accounts for a lesser portion of our estimated enterprise value, we believe there would be more potential recovery available to the unsecured debtholders at the time of default. Rationale The ratings on Perpetual reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's vulnerable business risk profile and highly leveraged financial risk profile (as per criteria). The ratings also reflect what Standard & Poor's views as Perpetual's weak credit measures, small and limited reserve base, meaningful exposure to low natural gas prices, high-cost structure, and less-than-adequate liquidity. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about C$700 million in adjusted debt, which includes adjustments for convertible debentures and asset-retirement obligations. Perpetual is a small exploration and production company with most of its shallow gas production from Alberta. The company is spending its 2012 capex on liquids play, especially the Mannville heavy oil play. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had a reserve base of 235 billion cubic feet equivalent and an average production of 142.3 million cubic feet a day. The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our expectation that Perpetual's credit measures will remain weak through 2013 as weak natural gas prices limit the company's cash flow measures. Perpetual exited 2011 with an elevated 6.9x debt-to-EBITDAX and we expect it to exit 2012 with about 7.3x debt-to-EBITDAX. Despite the company's expected debt reduction through 2012--settlement of company's C$75 million debenture in June 2012, reduction in liabilities associated with the Warwick gas storage sale, and reduction in revolver borrowings through asset sales--the weakening cash flow outweighs any benefits from debt reduction. Our assumptions for Perpetual include the following: -- Average production for 2012 will be 5%-15% lower than 2011 with 15%-20% focused on liquids. -- Commodity hedges as reported in the company's 2012 first-quarter report. -- Under our April 2012 price scenario (for more information, see "Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged," published April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal), we expect Perpetual to generate C$70 million-C$80 million in EBITDAX in 2012 and 2013. -- We expect capex of about C$60 million for 2012 . -- Asset sales of about C$150 million will lead to the paying down of C$75 million of convertible debentures and a reduction of liabilities associated with the gas storage facility. -- Any excess cash flow will reduce revolver borrowings. -- We expect the company to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX about 7.3x and 7.9x at year-end 2013. The vulnerable business risk profile reflects our view of Perpetual's limited diversity (both geographic and production-wise) and our expectation that it will not improve significantly in the near term. As of year-end 2011, the company had a small reserve base of approximately 235 billion of cubic feet equivalent (gross, 88% natural gas, 84% proved developed). Its proved reserve life is 4.6 years and proved developed reserve life at 3.9 years, which is shorter than those of its land-focused peers (five-to-seven years). Perpetual's organic reserve replacement was a modest 125% for 2011; its three-year average was a 97%, which we consider poor. We expect the company's production to decline 5%-15% through 2012, due to its budgeted C$61 million capital plan for 2012 being lower than its maintenance capital of C$85 million. Perpetual's production for first-quarter 2012 was about 134.6 million cubic feet equivalent per day, with about 85% of its production consisting of natural gas. Weak natural gas prices have negatively affected Perpetual's credit measures since it accounts for a significant portion of the company's current production. Natural gas prices have been depressed for the past few years, and for 2012 prices at AECO have been below C$3.00 per thousand cubic feet. Perpetual has attempted to limit the volatility in the gas prices by layering on hedges--approximately 80% of 2012 and 40% of 2013 expected production (excluding gas over bitumen deemed production) is hedged at slightly more than C$3.00 per gigajoule. Although the hedges provide some cash flow stability, it does not allow the company to generate profit. To improve profitability, Perpetual is focusing on growing its liquids production that generates about C$10 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) in revenues. We are, however, aware that with lowering NGL prices (especially that of lighter end products) the company might not be able to benefit from liquids production as we originally expected. Perpetual's cost structure is high, in our view, and we do not expect any near-term improvement. Production cost (lease operating expenses, transportation, and general and administrative) was about C$2.50 per mcfe and levered costs (production costs plus depreciation and amortization, and interest) was about C$5.76 per mcfe for 2011. Although its costs are similar to those of peers in the ratings category, the company's net revenues are about C$4.81 per mcfe, which leads to no cash flow. We view Perpetual's profitability, a function of its production type, as poor compared with that of its peers. Its drill-bit finding and development (F&D) cost is a competitive C$1.89 per mcfe; improving all-in F&D costs would eventually benefit the company's profitability. If Perpetual increases its liquids production, we expect the company's profitability and cash flow per mcfe to improve marginally through 2012. Liquidity We believe Perpetual's liquidity is less than adequate (as defined by criteria). Our assessment of the liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Perpetual would breach its debt-to-EBITDA financial covenant if forecast 2013 EBITDA levels fall 15%. -- The company will have about C$50 million available under its revolving facility post the debenture settlement, which could tighten if the borrowing base is reduced. -- We expect Perpetual's sources of liquidity, which includes funds from operations, availability under the revolving facility, and proceeds from asset sales, to exceed its uses 1.2x or more in the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines about 20%. Liquidity sources include our expectation of positive operating cash flow of C$30 million and asset sales of about C$150 million (already completed) in 2012. Based on our hydrocarbon price assumptions, we expect Perpetual to have a fixed cost of about C$170 million (including about C$75 million of convertibles that mature) for 2012. We expect the company's liquidity to remain about C$50 million (assuming a borrowing base of $140 million) through 2012. However, any reduction in borrowing base could reduce the company's liquidity from its already-tight C$50 million. Recovery analysis We rate Perpetual's 8.75%, C$150 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default. Outlook The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concerns regarding Perpetual's expected liquidity position during our 12-month forecast period. Specifically, our cash flow and spending forecasts for the company include our expectations that Perpetual's debt-to-EBITDAX ratios will continue to deteriorate through 2013 and the company's liquidity will remain less than adequate. In particular, we believe that weak gas and NGL prices could strain liquidity significantly. A further negative rating action could occur if Perpetual's net liquidity decreases below C$40 million on a sustained basis. Based on our 2013 forecast, we have estimated this minimum liquidity requirement (C$40 million) to be the funding shortfall for the year, because Perpetual will generate about C$70 million in EBITDA but we expect fixed charges to be higher at about C$110 million (capex and interest expenses) in 2013. We would consider revising the outlook to stable if Perpetual's debt-to-EBITDAX improves above 5.5x. This would be possible if the company improves its cash flow through either increasing its liquids production materially higher than forecast, or generating revenues above C$80 per barrel for liquids. However, given our assumptions about its near-term prospects, we believe Perpetual will likely be challenged to improve its financial measures within the next 12-18 months. 