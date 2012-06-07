FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch to rate EFS Volunteer No 3, presale issued
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch to rate EFS Volunteer No 3, presale issued

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate EFS Volunteer No. 3, LLC Series
2012-1 as follows:	
	
--$358,600,000 class A-1 Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, 2012-1 Series 'AAAsf'
(EXP)'; Outlook Negative;	
--$154,000,000 class A-2 Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, 2012-1 Series 'AAAsf'
(EXP)'; Outlook Negative;	
--$167,200,000 class B Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, 2012-1 Series 'AAAsf'
(EXP)'; Outlook Negative.	
	
Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'EFS Volunteer No. 3,
LLC Series 2012-2' dated June 7, 2012.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);	
--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria'
(April 4, 2012).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EFS Volunteer No. 3, LLC Series 2012-1	
	
Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria	
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.