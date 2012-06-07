TEXT-S&P comments on U.S. insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 7 - With the continuing uncertainty over the eurozone crisis and low interest rates keeping a lid on yields, U.S. insurers are acknowledging that they’re operating in unprecedented times--and have to manage their investment portfolios in that context, said panelists at Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ Insurance 2012 Conference. “We’re in an environment that we’ve never experienced in our lifetimes,” said John Y. Kim, executive VP and CIO at New York Life, describing the situation as a “tail scenario.” This calls for conducting an analysis in unconventional ways, engaging in rigorous analysis, and make sure that--from the life insurance perspective, “products are positioned as well as possible...and be more defensive and not overly confident.” For John Melvin, managing director and global head of insurance fixed income portfolio management at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the goal is to “find assets that have more yield to combat the low rate environment.” He explained that there’s been a significant focus on “getting assets with a floating-rate basis,” such as those available in the asset-backed and bank loan markets. “All those asset classes are providing some degree of yield.” It’s important, however, to remain consistent with your forward-looking views and economic outlook, said David L. Braun, executive VP at PIMCO. This is particularly true since there’s a “very good probability this will be a multi-year, sustained” low interest rate environment. Moreover, he said one of his investment strategies was “bulleting our duration at the belly” of the yield curve, explaining that the long end of the curve has “lots of symmetry, but the belly is a little safer.” Turning to the eurozone crisis, Mr. Braun described the situation as an “incredibly complex and volatile situation,” saying that the “status quo is no longer viable.” Panelists discussed the many potential outcomes of a eurozone crisis--and whether any members may ultimately exit. Mr. Braun said he’s trying to “position our portfolios defensively...these are going to be very ugly and sticky transitions.” Mr. Melvin believes that Greece “will have to leave the euro at some point.” He explained that the key issue is whether the core of Europe “can build safeguards to protect itself.” But will a breakup be as bad as many believe? “I absolutely disagree with the notion that the eurozone breakup will be as bad as the Lehman issue,” Mr. Kim explained. “I think it would put us (the U.S.) into a recession, but it wouldn’t be that fear we collectively felt in late 2008.” Mr. Braun had a different view of a potential breakup. “We’re not as optimistic that a breakup will be done smoothly,” he said. He pointed to how difficult it is in Washington, D.C., for politicians to reach an agreement--while speaking the same language and sharing the same culture. So for the eurozone, with its 17 members and even more languages and cultures, “we struggle with them being able to do it,” he said. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)