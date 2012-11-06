FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates R.I. Student Loan Authority notes
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates R.I. Student Loan Authority notes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Rhode Island Student Loan Authority's series 2012-2 issuance is an ABS 
securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the 
U.S. federal government.
     -- We assigned our preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating to the series 2012-2 
notes.
     -- The preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects our view of the 
transaction's initial parity, the U.S. federal government's reinsurance, and 
timely interest and principal payments, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating to Rhode Island Student Loan 
Authority's $260 million FFELP loan-backed notes series 2012-2.

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by student 
loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government.

The preliminary rating is based on information as of Nov. 6, 2012. Subsequent 
information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from 
the preliminary rating.

The preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects our view of: 
     -- The transaction's initial parity of approximately 103.71%, which is 
defined as the percentage of the trust assets (the pool balance, the initial 
reserve fund, and the trust cash) divided by the note principal amount;
     -- The U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the 
loans' principal and interest; 
     -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash 
flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the assigned 
preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating; and
     -- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately stressful 
economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected defaults) the rating would not 
decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent 
with our credit stability criteria. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related criteria
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter, 
April 30, 2012
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 
Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Methodology: Criteria for Global Structured Finance Transactions 
Subject to a Change in Payment Priorities upon a Nonmonetary EOD, March 16, 
2010
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, 
Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
Related research
     -- Presale: Rhode Island Student Loan Authority - Series 2012-2, Nov. 26, 
2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- United States Of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On 
Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative, Aug. 5, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.