TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Banco Santander Mexico notes 'BBB+'
November 6, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Banco Santander Mexico notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB+' rating to the planned
issuance of Banco Santander Mexico (SAN Mexico)'s dollar-denominated fixed rate
senior unsecured notes. The amount of these notes could be up to USD 1.0
billion, with a tenor for up to 10 years.

The 'BBB+' expected rating of these senior notes is aligned to SAN Mexico's 
'BBB+' long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which reflects that these notes 
rank pari passu with other senior obligations. In turn, SAN Mexico's IDRs are 
aligned to its viability rating (VR) of 'bbb+', indicating that its credit 
quality is driven by the bank's intrinsic financial profile.

SAN Mexico's VR of 'bbb+' and its long term IDRs of 'BBB+' are driven by the 
bank's relevant and growing franchise, strong risk management, sound capital 
ratios and improving profitability, although they also consider SAN Mexico's 
lower than peers margins and the challenges arising from above average loan 
growth recently. 

The Rating Outlook on SAN Mexico's IDR remains Negative, highlighting the 
inherent linkage of a subsidiary and its parent. The Negative Outlook reflects 
that SAN Mexico's VR and IDR could be affected by further potential downgrades 
of its parent, Spain's Banco Santander (SAN, rated 'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook by Fitch). 

In Fitch's opinion, SAN Mexico has the financial strength to merit a rating 
above its parent, absent a significant deterioration of market sentiment, but 
only to certain degree. Therefore, a potential multi-notch downgrade of SAN, 
could affect SAN Mexico's VR, its IDRs, and the rating of the proposed senior 
notes.

Considering the systemic importance of SAN Mexico, Fitch maintains a Support 
Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB-', given the vested interest from the Mexican 
sovereign to preserve the health of its financial system. In Fitch's view, the 
sovereign could provide support, should it be required. Fitch's SRFs indicate a 
level below which the agency will not lower the bank's long-term IDRs. The 
proposed senior notes are not explicitly guaranteed by the Mexican savings 
protection agency.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings. 

Applicable Criteria and

