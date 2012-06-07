FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts Ak Bars Bank ratings
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 7, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts Ak Bars Bank ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ak Bars Bank's (ABB) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB', and Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from
'b+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.	
	
The downgrade of ABB's Long-term IDR reflects what Fitch views as greater 	
uncertainty about sufficient capital support being provided to the bank by the 	
government of the Republic of Tatarstan (RT; 'BBB-'/Stable), which is disclosed 	
as having ultimate control over the bank. The revised view reflects the limited 	
scope of current recapitalisation measures, and the reduced financial 	
flexibility of the RT government.	
	
According to ABB's calculations, the bank's Basel I total capital adequacy ratio	
dropped at end-2011 to 11.8%, a level below the 12% covenanted in the bank's 	
USD280m Eurobond issue, due December 2012. However, Fitch calculates that the 	
ratio could be substantially lower since the calculation reported by the bank at	
that date was based on insufficient amortisation of the regulatory capital 	
recognition given to short-dated subordinated debt.. The regulatory capital 	
adequacy ratio also decreased to 11.3% at end-April 2012 (from 12.1% at 	
end-2011).	
	
In Fitch's view, ABB's capitalisation is weak, given the bank's risk profile. 	
However, there are currently only plans for some of the bank's main shareholders	
to contribute Tier 2 capital (subordinated debt), with no equity injections 	
envisaged in the near term. In May 2012, RT-controlled entities provided RUB3bn 	
subordinated debt (which according to the bank's calculations would remedy the 	
covenant breaches), and there are plans to replace this with a larger USD600m 	
(c.RUB20bn) issue of subordinated notes, which would initially be placed with 	
ABB's related party, Svyazinvestneftekhim ('BBB-'/Stable), but with a view to 	
subsequently sell these on to the market. According to Fitch's estimates, this 	
issue would improve the regulatory capital ratio to over 16% and Basel total 	
ratio to 13%, but would not strengthen the bank's loss absorbing capital.	
	
RT's financial flexibility has reduced in recent years due to significant 	
volumes of debt taken on to finance infrastructure spending, primarily that 	
involved with preparation for a student sport event (Universiade), to be held in	
Kazan in 2013. RT's debt increased to RUB50.8bn at end-2011 (equal to 31% of 	
annual budget revenues), an approximately fourfold increase from end-2009. In 	
addition, the regulatory approval of unexpected equity injections by the local 	
budget may be quite lengthy, as it requires the consent of the local legislative	
body.	
	
Fitch continues to incorporate some support from the local government into ABB's	
ratings, given the bank's significant market share in the republic, the large 	
amount of public sector deposits held with the bank, ABB's sizable retail 	
deposit base, the close association of the government with the bank, and also 	
the efforts to support ABB's regulatory capital. However, the Negative Outlook 	
reflects the potential for the Long-term IDR to be downgraded further if the 	
bank suffers further losses without its loss-absorbing capital being 	
strengthened.	
	
The downgrade of the VR reflects the deterioration in ABB's capitalisation and 	
performance. In addition, the VR takes into account the bank's weak governance 	
and asset quality, high market and credit risks and now tighter liquidity 	
position. However, the VR is supported by access to funding from the RT 	
government and RT-controlled companies, and limited refinancing risk.	
	
ABB reported a loss of RUB3.5bn in its 2011 IFRS financial statements. This was 	
partly driven by a RUB3.4bn negative result on securities (including GDRs). 	
However, even without these market losses the bank would have been marginally 	
loss-making on a pre-impairment basis, reflecting significant margin 	
compression.	
	
Market risks remain high, with investments in equities (including 	
USD-denominated GDRs) totalling RUB12bn (equal to 46% of ABB's core capital) at 	
end-2011, which also leads to a short open USD position equal to 39% of core 	
capital. These positions could have resulted in further losses in H112 given 	
share prices and RUB weakness. Substantial investments in non-core assets, 	
mainly comprising land plots and other real estate property, were approximately 	
equal in size to core capital at end-2011, undermining the quality of capital 	
and potentially also exposing the bank to further future losses.	
	
Although the headline indicators signal stabilisation in ABB's asset quality 	
(with 5.3% reported non-performing loans at end-2011), high downside risks 	
remain resulting from the structure of ABB's loan book. The total real 	
estate/construction exposures accounted for at least RUB32bn (1.2x core 	
capital), and redemption of the majority of these loans will be possible only 	
after the ultimate sale of the financed projects, some of which involve 	
significant completion risks. Reported related-party lending, including to 	
RT-controlled entities and companies controlled by ABB's management, comprised 	
at least 26% of gross loans at end-2011 (equivalent of almost 2x equity).	
	
ABB's liquidity position has become more tightly managed, and the bank has 	
limited capacity to withstand market turbulence. Fitch estimated that at 	
end-Q112 ABB's available liquidity cushion was equal to about 22% customer 	
funding, although a significant part of this represented placements by the RT 	
government and RT-controlled companies. The bank's liquidity may come under 	
pressured from seasonal volatility in some of the accounts, which can be 	
particularly acute at year end, when ABB's Eurobond also matures. In addition, 	
non-core deposits (representing funds received on auctions from state-related 	
entities) comprised about RUB15bn at end-Q112 (about 10% of total corporate 	
deposits).	
	
The rating actions are as follows: 	
Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Outlook Negative	
	
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'	
	
National Long-term rating downgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook 	
Negative	
	
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'	
	
Support Rating affirmed at '3'	
	
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'	
	
Senior unsecured debt National rating downgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.