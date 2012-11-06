FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P rates Spectrum Brands Inc
November 6, 2012

TEXT - S&P rates Spectrum Brands Inc

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a 'B'
senior secured debt issue rating to Madison, Wis.-based global consumer products
company Spectrum Brands Inc.'s proposed $100 million Canadian dollar term loan
tranche within its $800 million term loan credit facility. The recovery rating
is '3', which indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for
lenders in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy. Previously, the company
intended to issue an $800 million U.S. dollar term loan credit facility, but it
recently revised the terms of the credit facility. The revised terms call for a
$700 million U.S. dollar term loan and a $100 million Canadian dollar term loan
within the term loan credit facility. The company intends to use the proceeds to
help fund the acquisition of the hardware and home improvement group (HHI) of 
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

All of our existing ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit 
rating, remain unchanged. Our rating outlook is positive, which reflects our 
expectation that credit metrics will strengthen over the next 12 months.

The corporate credit rating on Spectrum Brands reflect our view that the 
company's business risk profile will modestly improve but will remain within 
the "weak" category following the proposed HHI acquisition. HHI is a provider 
of residential locksets, builders' hardware, and faucets under brand names 
including Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, Stanley, National Hardware, and Pfister. 
The acquisition will increase the company's scale and will increase both 
product and customer diversification. Our business risk assessment takes into 
account the company's participation in highly competitive sectors and its 
exposure to volatile input costs. The strong negotiating power of the 
company's concentrated retailer customer base remains a key risk factor. 

We continue to view the company's financial risk profile as "highly 
leveraged," given pro forma financial ratios that weaken to levels indicative 
of this profile and our expectation that financial policy will remain 
aggressive particularly with respect to acquisitions.


RATINGS LIST
Spectrum Brands Inc.
 Corporate credit rating          B/Positive/--

Rating Assigned
Spectrum Brands Inc.
 Senior secured
  C$100 mil. term loan            B 
   Recovery rating                3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
