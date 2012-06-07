FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Vespucio Norte Express
June 7, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

June 7 () -    (The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- Chilean urban toll road operator Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte 	
Express S.A. (VNE) reported in 2011 a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 	
1.01x. 	
     -- Traffic volume and revenues grew at double-digit rates and are within 	
our expectations. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB' underlying rating on the project. 	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that VNE will post a 	
DSCR slightly above 1x in the next couple of years, assuming a conservative 	
revenue growth of 5%.	
 	
Rating Action	
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' 	
underlying rating (SPUR) on Vespucio Norte Express S.A. (VNE). The outlook is 	
stable. The 'BB' senior secured debt rating on VNE reflects the higher of the 	
project SPUR and the rating on bond insurance provider MBIA Insurance Corp. 	
(B/Negative/--). 	
 	
Rationale	
The 'BB' SPUR continues to reflect the following risks:	
     -- Relatively weak financial performance, after low initial traffic 	
levels;	
     -- Dependence on strong traffic growth, which depends on continued GDP 	
growth in Chile; and	
     -- Customer-management risks associated with electronic toll collection.	
	
Partly mitigating those weaknesses are the following strengths:	
     -- Strong liquidity protection in the next two to three years;	
     -- Long-term potential increases in traffic, as other urban toll roads in 	
Santiago Autopista Central Sociedad Concesionaria S.A. and Costanera Norte 	
Sociedad Concesionaria S.A. experienced; and	
     -- The main sponsors' experience in road construction and concession 	
management.	
	
During 2011, VNE's traffic and revenues grew about 18% and 22.5%, 	
respectively, compared with 2010, which was significantly affected by the 	
February 2010 earthquake. As of December 2011 and with more than one year of 	
full operations since the reopening of the collection gantries, the toll road 	
posted a DSCR of 1.01x. Assuming a conservative real long-term average revenue 	
growth of 5%, we expect a DSCR in the 1.1x to 1.15x range in the next three to 	
four years, slightly above the one in 2011.	
	
The earthquake badly damaged the project assets. However, the road was 100% 	
operational since the fourth quarter of 2010, with all the main reconstruction 	
works already completed. As of year-end 2011, the only pending rebuilding was 	
the restoration of its main building that has also been completed.	
	
We assessed final total earthquake-related costs at about Unidades de Fomento 	
(UF) 1.13 million for reconstruction and repair of structures and about 	
UF450,000 for business interruptions--insurance companies have already paid 	
these amounts. The Ministry of Public Work (MOP, the beneficiary of the 	
property damages policy) still holds about UF311,000 of the recognized amount, 	
which it will disburse once it recognizes that VNE has completed some 	
additional, minor works (that do not compromise the operations). Total amounts 	
for business interruption have already been transferred to VNE.  	
	
In 2002, VNE was awarded the concession for the Sistema Americo Vespucio 	
Nor-Poniente urban toll road system in Santiago, Chile, which provides 29 	
kilometers of high-speed urban motorways, an equal length of service roads, 	
and seven grade-separated junctions. The project is a major component of the 	
northern and western areas around Santiago.	
 	
Liquidity	
The project benefits from "strong" liquidity, which has not significantly 	
suffered from the cash shortfall it experienced in 2010. Along with a 12-month 	
debt-service reserve account (funded with letters of credit), the sponsors 	
have committed to provide contingent equity for up to UF1.8 million 	
(approximately two years of debt service and insurance premiums) until the 	
project meets certain conditions (including minimum financial performance). In 	
addition, as of Dec. 31, 2011, the project had available cash of about UF1.33 	
million that it could only distribute to sponsors following the restricted 	
payments test, which we consider adequate (requiring a minimum financial 	
performance--including a minimum DSCR of 1.3x--and all project accounts be 	
fully funded).	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on the SPUR reflects the project's strong liquidity that 	
would provide adequate protection against potential cash shortfalls in the 	
next three years. We could lower the SPUR if we find evidence of poor 	
long-term traffic fundamentals. On the other hand, we could raise the SPUR if 	
the project shows significant progress in matching original revenue 	
expectations.	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A.	
 Senior Secured                         BB/Stable     	
 SPUR                                   BB/Stable	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
