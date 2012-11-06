FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch may cut some Argentine financial institutions ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings has placed the foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) and the long-term foreign currency and national long-term ratings on debt
securities issued internationally and payable exclusively in foreign currency
(largely US Dollars) of several Argentine financial institutions on Rating Watch
Negative. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
These actions follow Fitch's decision to place the 'B' foreign currency IDR of
Argentina on Rating Watch Negative, as a result of increased uncertainty about
the government's ability to service its international securities issued under
New York Law on a timely basis using the U.S. financial system. (see 'Fitch
Places Argentina on Rating Watch Negative' published on Oct.r 30, 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).

On Oct. 26, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York upheld 
U.S. District Judge Griesa's ruling that Argentina breached the 'Equal Treatment
Provision' of the original New York-based law bonds defaulted in 2001. The 
provision states that the payments rank at all times 'at least equally with all 
other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated external indebtedness.' 
The remedy of the ruling orders Argentina to make payments to holdouts at the 
same time as or prior to its payments to holders of the 2005 and 2010 
restructured debt. 

Fitch notes that there is some uncertainty about the timeframe of the legal 
process and when or how it could affect the country's ability to pay NY law 
external debt. Currently, Fitch understands that the government of Argentina is 
not legally restrained from making payments on its performing debt under NY law 
without making payments to the plaintiffs. However, this could change depending 
on Judge Griesa's observations and the subsequent considerations by the Appeals 
Court on these issues. The next coupon payment for the securities is on Dec. 1, 
2012.

Although this ruling should not directly impact the ability of the Argentine 
financial institutions to make payments on their foreign currency obligations 
using the U.S. financial system, it may further impact the willingness of the 
Argentine government to provide financial institutions with foreign exchange to 
make payments to their cross currency debt obligations. Other issues under 
foreign legislation that allow for the possibility of payments in local currency
in Argentina are not affected by this committee.

Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative status of the financial 
institutions listed below once the Rating Watch on the sovereign rating is 
resolved.

Fitch placed the foreign currency IDR of the following issuers on Rating Watch 
Negtive: 

--Banco Macro S.A. foreign currency IDR of 'B'; 
--Tarjeta Naranja S.A. foreign currency IDR of 'B';

In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch has also placed the following 
issue ratings on Rating Watch Negative:

Banco Macro S.A. 
--USD150 million senior unsecured bonds due 2017 'B/RR4/AA+(arg)'. 
--USD150 million subordinated bonds due 2036 'CCC/RR6/A+(arg)'.

Banco Supervielle S.A.
--USD50 million Subordinated notes due 2017 'B-/A+(arg)'. 

Banco Hipotecario S.A.
--USD449.9 million senior unsecured notes due 2013 'AA(arg)'. 
--EUR278.3 million senior unsecured notes due 2013 'AA(arg)'.
--USD250 million senior unsecured notes due 2016 'AA(arg)'.

The other ratings assigned to these issuers were not reviewed in this committee.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

