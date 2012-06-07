TEXT-S&P rates Viacom notes 'BBB+'

June 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned New York City-based entertainment company Viacom Inc.'s proposed issuance of 10-year senior unsecured notes its 'BBB+' issue-level rating. In addition, the 'BBB+' issue-level rating on Viacom's 1.25% senior notes due 2015 remains unchanged based on the company's proposed tack-on to the offering ($500 million currently outstanding). Viacom plans to use the net proceeds of the two notes for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding commercial paper and share repurchases. We expect that the transaction will result in only a minor negative effect on in the company's leverage and other credit metrics. The long-term corporate credit rating on Viacom is 'BBB+' and the rating outlook is stable and they remain unchanged. The rating reflects the company's well-positioned cable-TV networks, strong cash flow generation and liquidity, and moderate financial policy. We regard Viacom's business risk profile as "satisfactory," based on our criteria. The company's networks enjoy strong brand franchises among younger demographics, extensive distribution, and pricing leverage with advertisers and multichannel service providers. The earnings volatility of Viacom's filmed entertainment business is largely cushioned by the generally stable performance of the cable networks. We view the company's financial risk as "intermediate." Our stable rating outlook on the company reflects our expectation of relatively flat EBITDA in fiscal 2012 and that Viacom will keep its fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.75x, which we regard as appropriate for our 'BBB+' rating on the company. The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Viacom will be able to maintain a healthy EBITDA margin in the mid-20% area over the intermediate term, even if revenue and EBITDA growth falter. We also expect the company to manage dividends, share buybacks, and debt-financed acquisitions in a manner that keeps the ratio of debt to EBITDA (fully adjusted for leases, pensions, and off-balance-sheet obligations) below 2.75x. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Viacom, published April 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Viacom Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 New Rating Viacom Inc. Senior Unsecured 10-yr notes BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.