TEXT-S&P raises GMAC Commercial Mortgage 1998-C2 class F rating
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises GMAC Commercial Mortgage 1998-C2 class F rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We raised our rating on class F to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'B (sf)' from GMAC 
Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 1998-C2, a U.S. CMBS transaction.
     -- The upgrade primarily reflects our analysis of the credit 
characteristics of the remaining collateral, the transaction structure, and 
liquidity available to the trust.

 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today raised its rating on the class F commercial mortgage pass-through 
certificates to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'B (sf)' from GMAC Commercial Mortgage 
Securities Inc.'s series 1998-C2, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities 
(CMBS) transaction. 

The upgrade primarily reflects our analysis of the credit characteristics of 
the remaining collateral, the transaction structure, and liquidity available 
to the trust. In addition, our analysis factored in the magnitude of loans for 
which the collateral has been defeased ($78.4 million, 44.4%) and fully 
amortizing loans ($50.4 million, 28.5%) with maturities ranging between 2013 
and 2023. 

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

As of the Oct. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool 
balance was $176.7 million, which is 7.0% of the balance at issuance. The pool 
includes 61 loans and one real estate owned (REO) asset, down from 404 loans 
at issuance. The transaction has experienced $62.4 million in principal losses 
from 40 assets to date. Six loans ($28.8 million, 16.3%) in the pool are on 
the master servicer's watchlist. 

SUMMARY OF TOP 10 NONDEFEASED ASSETS 

The top 10 nondefeased assets have an aggregate outstanding balance of $55.6 
million (31.5%). Two of the top 10 assets ($9.7 million, 5.5%) are with the 
special servicer while three of the top 10 assets ($25.0 million, 14.1%) are 
on the master servicer's watchlist, which we discuss below. 

The D'Amato Portfolio loan ($18.6 million, 10.5%), the largest nondefeased 
asset in the pool, is secured by a portfolio of nine retail properties and 28 
industrial properties totaling 719,972 sq. ft. in Connecticut and Rhode 
Island. The loan was placed on the master servicer's watchlist due to deferred 
maintenance from storm damage on several properties in the portfolio. The 
master servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC (Berkadia), indicated that 
the borrower is remedying the deferred maintenance items. The reported DSC and 
occupancy were 1.17x and 90.6%, respectively, for the six months ended June 
30, 2012. 
 
The Hickory Manor Apartments loan, the fifth-largest nondefeased asset in the 
pool ($3.8 million, 2.1%), is secured by a 152-unit multifamily complex in 
Antioch, Tenn. The loan was placed on Berkadia's watchlist due to a low 
reported DSC, which was 1.07x for the six months ended June 30, 2012. Reported 
occupancy was 92.1% for the same period. 

The Stratford House loan, the 10th-largest nondefeased asset in the pool ($2.6 
million, 1.5%), is secured by a 127-bed skilled nursing home in Chattanooga, 
Tenn. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to a non-compliant 
state survey. The reported DSC and occupancy for the trailing 12-months ended 
Sept. 30, 2011, were 3.55x and 94.0%, respectively. 

CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS

As of the Oct. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, two assets ($9.7 million, 
5.5%) in the pool were with the special servicer, also Berkadia. The payment 
status of the specially serviced assets, as reported in the October 2012 
trustee remittance report, is as follows: one is REO ($4.4 million, 2.5%) and 
one is a nonperforming matured balloon loan ($5.3 million, 3.0%). Details of 
the two assets are as follows: 

The Georgetown Plaza Shopping Center loan ($5.3 million, 3.0%), the largest of 
the two assets with Berkadia, is the third-largest nondefeased asset in the 
pool. The nonperforming matured balloon loan is secured by a 109,800-sq.-ft. 
retail shopping center in Indianapolis, Ind., and has a total reported trust 
exposure of $6.3 million. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on 
April 29, 2008, due to imminent maturity default. According to Berkadia, it is 
currently working on environmental and litigation issues. The reported net 
cash flow is insufficient to support debt service and the property is 
currently 68.0% occupied. Based on an updated May 2012 appraisal value, we 
expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. 

The 7277 World Communications Drive (Sitel Corp.) asset, the fourth-largest 
nondefeased asset in the pool, has a trust balance of $4.4 million (2.5%) and 
a total reported trust exposure of $5.0 million. The 42,131-sq.-ft. office 
building in Omaha, Neb., was transferred to Berkadia on Jan. 22, 2010, and 
became REO on Aug. 10, 2010. Berkadia stated that the 100% vacant property is 
under contract for sale and is expected to close in November 2012. We expect a 
significant loss upon the eventual resolution of the asset. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
