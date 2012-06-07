FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
June 7, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 4
basis points (bps) to 217 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread narrowed by 2 bps to 718 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads
narrowed by 5 bps each to 147 bps and 188 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' tightened
by 4 bps to 265 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 2 bps to 514 bps, 'B' remained
flat at 760 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 2 bps to 1,155 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions and industrials contracted by 2 bps each 	
to 311 bps and 321 bps, respectively. Banks and utilities contracted by 4 bps 	
each to 346 bps and 223 bps, respectively, and telecommunications contracted 	
by 1 bp to 365 bps. 	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 206 bps and below its five-year moving average of 242 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 	
average of 669 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 733 bps. We 	
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

