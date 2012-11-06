FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Invesco Ltd. 'A-' rating
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Invesco Ltd. 'A-' rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- The Invesco Group moved its country of domicile to Bermuda from the 
U.K. in 2007, making the ultimate parent entity Invesco Ltd., and Invesco 
Holding Co. Ltd. became a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
     -- As a result, we are assigning our 'A-' issuer credit rating to Invesco 
Ltd. At the same time, we are assigning our debt rating of 'A-' to the $600 
million senior unsecured notes that will be issued at Invesco Finance PLC (a 
wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Holding Company Limited). The notes will be 
fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Invesco Ltd., the ultimate parent 
entity.
     -- The outlook on the ratings is stable.
     -- We expect that Invesco Ltd. will continue to grow its franchise while 
strengthening its financial profile. This includes paying down debt and 
rebuilding tangible equity.

Rating Action
On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issuer 
credit rating to Invesco Ltd. At the same time, we assigned our debt rating of 
'A-' to the $600 million senior unsecured notes that are issued at Invesco 
Finance PLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Holding Company Limited). 
The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Invesco Ltd., the 
ultimate parent entity. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating action reflects the change in domicile of the Invesco Group from 
the U.K. to Bermuda in 2007. Subsequently, the ultimate parent entity became 
Invesco Ltd., and Invesco Holding Co. Ltd. became a direct, wholly owned 
subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Our issuer credit rating on Invesco Holding Co. 
Ltd. remains 'A-'. 

Our ratings on Invesco Ltd. reflect the company's strong market position, 
including its international presence, multiple distribution channels, and wide 
variety of products. The ratings also reflect the company's good relative 
investment performance and strong liquidity and cash flow. Negatives include a 
significant amount of goodwill held on balance sheet because of the company's 
acquisitive nature, which results in minimal tangible equity.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Invesco will continue to grow 
its franchise while strengthening its financial profile. This includes paying 
down debt and rebuilding tangible equity. If Invesco improves its financial 
metrics--specifically lowering its leverage ratio to less than 1.0x, 
increasing its interest coverage ratio to more than 25.0x, and building a 
substantial tangible equity base--while maintaining its strong 
on-balance-sheet liquidity, market position, and assets-under-management 
growth, we could raise the ratings. Conversely, if pretax operating 
performance, interest coverage, or debt leverage deteriorates materially, or 
if the company's net asset flows weaken substantially, we could lower the 
ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004


Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action

Invesco Ltd.
 Issuer Credit Rating                   A-/Stable/--       

Invesco Finance PLC
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 




Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.