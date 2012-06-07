TEXT-S&P: Aeroflex Inc 'B+' rating off watch negative

Overview -- U.S. microelectronics and test & measurement equipment provider Aeroflex's revenues and profits experienced a greater-than-expected decline in recent quarters, resulting in higher-than-expected leverage -- We are removing the company from CreditWatch, while affirming out 'B+' corporate credit rating and assigning a negative outlook. -- We are revising the liquidity profile from "less than adequate" to "adequate" as a result of the recent amendment to its credit facility to improve covenant headroom. -- The negative outlook reflects weaker-than-expected operating performance in recent quarters and uncertain timing of a recovery. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Aeroflex Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on May 14, 2012. The outlook is negative. We also affirmed our 'BB-' issue ratings on the company's $800 million senior secured credit facilities, including its $725 million term loan B and $75 million revolving credit facility. The '2' recovery rating on the secured debt remains unchanged and indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. Rationale The rating reflects Aeroflex's deteriorating operating performance and credit measures in recent quarters. We expect the company's revenues and margins to remain under pressure and adjusted leverage to temporarily rise near the mid-5x area over the near term, primarily reflecting material deterioration in Aeroflex's test division's (ATS) wireless testing segment. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile is "aggressive," as defined in our criteria. Aeroflex is a fabless semiconductor company emphasizing the design and marketing of proprietary radiation-tolerant microelectronics products for space, as well as test & measurement equipment to the communications, defense, and aerospace markets. Its primary customers are the U.S. government and its defense and aerospace contractors, as well as certain wireless infrastructure manufacturers. While it enjoys exposure to mostly stable government and defense customers, Aeroflex's commercial end markets could experience volatility during downturns. In addition, Standard & Poor's views Aeroflex's product focus as narrow and its overall industry position as modest. As a result, we view the company's business risk profile as weak. Aeroflex's microelectronics segment (AMS) accounts for a little over half of its revenues and a majority of its operating profit. The segment produces highly specialized products such as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), high-reliability microelectronics, and space radiation-tolerant semiconductors. ATS also pursues a niche strategy in specialty markets, with the majority of the business consisting of small but leading positions addressing avionics, radio communication, and, more recently, fourth-generation (4G) wireless communication test equipment. The balance of the division serves general purpose markets and is subject to competition from significantly larger peers. While the test division typically generates lower operating margins than the microelectronics segment, it does provide some diversity to the company's revenue base. Within its niches, the company's product positions are typically strong. Aeroflex maintains a leading market share for space- and radiation-qualified microelectronics, where it is often the primary or sole supplier. In addition, its intellectual property and specialized certifications provide significant barriers to potential new entrants, especially in the AMS segment. On the other hand, addressable markets are small, and the company depends on the level of U.S.-based defense spending in electronics and testing equipment. We view Aeroflex's financial risk profile as aggressive, primarily reflecting the volatility of the semiconductor industry and its adjusted leverage near 5.0x as of the March quarter. This contrasts to 4.2x leverage a year ago and reflects weakened operating results through the downturn of the current semiconductor cycle. The ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 13% is also on the low end for an aggressive financial risk profile. Operating results in recent quarters primarily reflect a weak global economy and material deterioration in ATS' wireless testing segment. We anticipate Aeroflex's operating results and credit metrics will improve modestly in fiscal 2013. Specifically, we expect revenues to increase low-single digits based on our assumptions of a stable defense/satellite environment, as well as a rebound in the wireless test business from the delayed Long-Term Evolution (LTE) rollout, leading to a modest EBITDA improvement. Nonetheless, based on management's statement that debt reduction is a key initiative, we believe Aeroflex's adjusted leverage could decline to the mid-4x range by the end of fiscal 2013. Liquidity We have revised Aeroflex's liquidity to "adequate" from "less than adequate," based on our estimate of EBITDA cushion in excess of 15% following the recent amendment of its leverage covenant. Sources include cash balances of $32 million, supplemented by $75 million availability under its revolving credit facility and expected positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) in fiscal 2012. Uses include moderate capital expenditures at about 4% of revenues and modest debt amortization. Our assessment of Aeroflex's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We believe cash flow coverage of sources to uses will be greater than 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We estimate sources of cash are likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. -- We expect covenant headroom to remain in excess of 15%. -- We believe the company's relationship with its banks is sound. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Aeroflex, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will likely be pressured over the next few quarters and that adjusted leverage will remain in the low- to mid-5x range without further debt reduction over this period. If Aeroflex can attain and is positioned to sustain about 5x adjusted leverage within the next 12 months, either through operating improvements or debt reduction, we would consider revising the outlook to stable. Alternatively, we would consider a lower rating if weak operating performance persists, leading to reduced EBITDA generation and adjusted leverage above 5x on a sustained basis, which would not be supportive of the aggressive financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012 -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch To From Aeroflex Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured BB- BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.