TEXT-S&P cuts New Brunswick rating to 'A+' from 'AA-'
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts New Brunswick rating to 'A+' from 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- New Brunswick's tax-supported debt as a percent of consolidated 	
operating revenues has risen rapidly in the past five years.	
     -- We are lowering our issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on 	
the Province of New Brunswick to 'A+' from 'AA-'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that New Brunswick's 	
program review initiatives and pension reforms will be successful at achieving 	
cost savings and that the province will achieve fiscal balance in the next two 	
fiscal years as per its budget plan.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt rating on the Province of New 	
Brunswick to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The outlook is stable. 	
	
The downgrade reflects our opinion of the province's rapid increase in its 	
tax-supported debt as a percent of consolidated operating revenues to a record 	
level of more than 150% in the next two fiscal years and large near-term 	
after-capital deficits that we expect to improve gradually.  	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on New Brunswick reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the 	
following credit strengths:	
     -- The province's relatively resilient economic performance since the 	
global economic and financial crisis began in 2008 compared with peers'.	
     -- The province's sound liquidity support of more than C$700 million in 	
cash and marketable securities available to address potential fiscal 	
pressures. As well, the province has a pool of sinking funds, which totaled 	
over C$4.0 billion as at the end of fiscal 2012 that can be used for debt 	
repayment if needed. 	
     -- Significant revenue support through equalization and Canada Health 	
Transfer and Canada Social Transfer payments from the federal government. 	
Officials estimate total federal transfers for fiscal 2012 to be about 36% of 	
revenues.	
	
Credit concerns include our view of the following:	
     -- New Brunswick's very high tax-supported debt burden (net of sinking 	
funds), which rose further in fiscal 2012 to 149% of consolidated operating 	
revenues or about 38% of GDP. We expect the province's tax-supported debt 	
burden to peak at 155% of operating revenues in 2014.	
     -- Challenges stemming from long-term demographic trends that are likely 	
to affect health care demand and revenue growth. 	
     -- Significant weakness in the province's budgetary performance since 	
fiscal 2009, which continued in fiscal 2012. The province's after-capital 	
balance improved somewhat to 7.7% of total revenues (Standard & Poor's 	
adjusted) as at the end of fiscal 2012 from 13.8% of total revenues in fiscal 	
2011. However, in fiscal 2013, New Brunswick is forecasting a wider 	
after-capital shortfall of more than 10% of total revenues reflecting one-time 	
costs associate with the Route 1 Gateway Project. 	
     -- Risks pertaining to the sustainability of the global economic recovery 	
sustainability, which should continue to dampen growth in key tax revenues in 	
the next two years. Furthermore, the slow recovery in the rest of Canada in 	
the same period alongside changes to federal transfer funding announced in 	
late 2011 could lead to additional pressures in the medium term.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that New Brunswick's program 	
review initiatives including pension reforms, will be successful at achieving 	
cost efficiencies and that the province will achieve fiscal balance in the 	
next two fiscal years as per its budget plan. Standard & Poor's expects that 	
the province's tax-supported debt burden will rise to a peak of 155% of 	
revenues in fiscal 2014 and begin to decline thereafter. A material increase 	
in New Brunswick's tax-supported debt burden beyond our current expectations 	
could result our revising the outlook to negative. Conversely, returning to 	
budgetary balance and a decline in the province's tax-supported debt burden 	
toward the median for the 'AA' rating category of 100% may lead us to revise 	
the outlook to positive. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 	
2010	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
New Brunswick (Province of)	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   A+/Stable/A-1+     AA-/Negative/A-1+	
 Senior Unsecured                       A+                 AA-	
	
New Brunswick (F-M) Project Co. Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         A+/Stable          AA-/Negative	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
New Brunswick (Province of)	
 Commercial Paper	
  Canada scale                          A-1(HIGH)          	
  Global scale                          A-1+               	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
