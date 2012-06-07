Fitch rates Safeway Inc floating rate notes 'BBB-'

June 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to Safeway Inc.'s (Safeway) $250 million of floating rate notes (FRNs) due 2013. Proceeds from the issue will be used to repay commercial paper borrowings, which totaled $701 million as of June 5, 2012. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is shown below. The rating reflects Safeway's broad geographic presence and strong positions in its key markets, cost reduction efforts and solid cash flow generation. The ratings also reflect Safeway's soft operating trends and recently higher borrowings used in part for share repurchases. Safeway's adjusted debt/EBITDAR increased to 3.8x at March 24, 2012 from 3.3x at year-end 2011, due to incremental borrowings, the proceeds of which were used for accelerated share repurchases. Higher borrowings also reflected the seasonal nature of cash flow from the Blackhawk business, which had significant cash outflows in first quarter 2012 (1Q'12) and significant cash inflows in 4Q'11. The increase in leverage was expected as Safeway had issued $800 million senior notes and arranged a $700 million term loan in November 2011 and intended to use a portion of the proceeds for share buybacks. At that point, Fitch had downgraded Safeway's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) by a notch to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', given the temporary departure from its historical financial strategy. Fitch anticipates leverage will improve to around 3.4x at year-end 2012, which is in-line with its prior expectations and consistent with the 'BBB-' rating. Fitch expects Safeway will achieve this by using free cash flow (FCF) after dividends of around $700 million-$800 million, plus the proceeds from the sale of Genuardi's, plus seasonal cash flow from the Blackhawk business, to repay $800 million of notes that mature in August 2012 and a substantial portion of its commercial paper borrowings by year-end. Safeway's recent operating results have been soft, with the company reporting flat non-fuel identical store (ID) sales in 1Q'12 following a 1% increase in 2011, as the effect of price inflation has been offset by lower volumes. Weak top-line trends and competitive pressures have had a negative impact on Safeway's profitability, as its EBIT margin narrowed 10 basis points in the first quarter excluding the effect of fuel sales. The EBIT margin stood at 2.6% in the 12 months ended March 24, 2012. Looking ahead, Safeway's ID sales performance will likely remain lackluster relative to Kroger's, and generating improvement in the EBIT margin will be difficult in the face of expense pressures and growing competition from discount formats. Fitch currently rates Safeway as follows: --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'; --$1.5 billion bank credit facilities 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR 'F3'; --Commercial paper 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch Ratings has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for Safeway, Inc. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' (Jan. 9, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates Corporate Rating Methodology