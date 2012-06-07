TEXT-Fitch affirms Spectra Energy Partners IDR at 'BBB'

June 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'BBB' senior unsecured rating, as well as SEP's 'F2' short-term IDR and commercial paper rating. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $500 million of debt is affected by today's action. SEP's ratings reflect the low business risk and strong credit profile of SEP and its operating assets. SEP owns and operates a diverse portfolio of gas transportation and storage assets. Revenue is generated by a high percentage of capacity reservation contracts which are largely volume and commodity price insensitive. The assets generate stable, consistent cash flow for SEP, providing comfort as to SEP's ability to meet obligations and provide distribution growth to its unitholders. SEP's capital structure is expected to remain relatively conservative. Fitch expects Debt/EBITDA of roughly 2.5x to 3.0x and distribution coverage of roughly 1.1x for 2012 and 2013. Key Rating Factors include: Low Business Risk Assets: SEP's operations are primarily focused on gas transportation and storage. It currently fully owns and operates the East Tennessee interstate natural gas transmission system, the Big Sandy pipeline, the Ozark Gas Transmission system, the Ozark Gas Gathering system, and the Saltville Natural Gas Storage system. Additionally, SEP holds a 49% interest in the Gulfstream interstate gas transmission system and a 50% interest in Market Hub partners, a gas storage system. SEP's assets are stable, consistent cash flow producers that generally possess longer term volume and commodity price insensitive capacity reservation contracts typically with investment-grade counterparties. Solid Geographic Exposure: SEP is expected to capitalize on the expected growth in demand for natural gas, particularly in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. SEP's assets access emerging supply areas and higher growth demand areas are hard to replicate, and should provide organic growth opportunities. While the industry is generally favorable for pipelines serving growing eastern markets, pricing for high deliverability storage has softened as basis spreads have tightened. As a result, for the near term, storage could be re-contracted at lower rates. Structural Subordination: SEP is structurally subordinated to debt at two of its largest assets, East Tennessee and Gulfstream. Gulfstream is a non-consolidated equity investment for SEP. While both of the East Tennessee and Gulfstream assets are expected to be earnings and cash providers, both do possess a moderate amount of leverage subordinating any dividends or distributions the entities will pay up to SEP. Fitch does not expect this subordination to be a problem given the consistent strong cash flows produced by these pipeline entities. Conservative Management Strategy: SEP's management has been growing the master limited partnership (MLP) with a focus solely on lower risk pipeline and storage assets with longer-term capacity reservation revenue. This approach helps SEP maintain a consistent, stable cash flow profile and insulates it from commodity price and volumetric exposures that can cause volatility in revenue and earnings. SEP has a short but successful track record of managing its multiple expansion projects with projects coming in on-time and on-budget. Additionally, management avoids speculative building and obtains contractual support for its expansion projects ahead of construction. Sponsor Support: SEP's operations and activities are managed by Spectra Energy Corp. (SE; Fitch rates SE operating subsidiary Spectra Energy Capital, LLC IDR: 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook), which indirectly owns SEP's general partner. SE controls SEP's board of directors and management actions including setting the levels of partnership distributions, amending the partnership agreement and dictating strategy and capital structure decisions. As such SE could pressure SEP to increase its distributions or leverage should SE's capital needs warrant it. However, given SE's strong operating history, balance sheet and access to capital markets, Fitch believes there is little incentive for SE to grow SEP's operations or distributions in an aggressive manner or in any way detrimental to SEP's credit profile. Fitch believes that SEP benefits from SE's history of conservative management of SEP with regard to financing and growth strategy. Additionally, SE's large portfolio of gas transportation and storage assets does provide SEP the option for parent company asset dropdowns, though SEP remains focused on organic growth and third party acquisitions. Overall, Fitch believes SEP's operations and distribution policy will focus on maintaining a low business risk profile and a strong balance sheet. For 2011, SEP had debt to operating EBITDA of 2.7x and distribution coverage of 1.1x based on Fitch calculations. Fitch expects SEP to continue to balance debt and equity issuances to manage leverage, as measured by debt to EBITDA, between 2.5x to 3.0x while maintaining modest cash retention through a distribution coverage ratio of roughly 1.1x. Fitch notes that a sustained worsening of credit ratios versus Fitch's expectations due to increased leverage, poor operating performance, significant speculative building or large-scale acquisitions would all likely lead to a negative rating action. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' --Short-term IDR and Commercial Paper rating at 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 