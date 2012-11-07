TEXT-S&P corrects Pfandbriefbank covered bond MTN s-t rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its 'A-1+' short-term ratings on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG's medium-term note (MTN) programs by removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications. Under the MTN programs, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank issues, among others, public sector and mortgage covered bonds. We originally placed the long-term and short-term ratings on these MTN programs on CreditWatch negative on April 26, 2010, following the implementation of our 2009 asset-liability mismatch risk criteria. Subsequently, on Aug. 6, 2010, and Aug. 27, 2010, we resolved the CreditWatch placements for the ratings on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's MTN public sector covered bonds and mortgage covered bonds, and affirmed the long-term ratings. However, due to an error, we failed to affirm and remove the short-term ratings from CreditWatch. Today's rating action corrects this error. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- Ratings Affirmed On Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Public Sector Covered Bonds, Aug. 6, 201 -- Ratings Affirmed And Outlook Assigned On Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Mortgage Covered Bonds, Aug, 27, 2010 (New York Ratings Team)