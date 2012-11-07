FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P corrects Pfandbriefbank covered bond MTN s-t rating
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P corrects Pfandbriefbank covered bond MTN s-t rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its 'A-1+'
short-term ratings on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG's medium-term note (MTN)
programs by removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications. Under the
MTN programs, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank issues, among others, public sector and
mortgage covered bonds.

We originally placed the long-term and short-term ratings on these MTN 
programs on CreditWatch negative on April 26, 2010, following the 
implementation of our 2009 asset-liability mismatch risk criteria. 
Subsequently, on Aug. 6, 2010, and Aug. 27, 2010, we resolved the CreditWatch 
placements for the ratings on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's MTN public sector 
covered bonds and mortgage covered bonds, and affirmed the long-term ratings. 
However, due to an error, we failed to affirm and remove the short-term 
ratings from CreditWatch. Today's rating action corrects this error.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
     -- Ratings Affirmed On Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Public Sector Covered 
Bonds, Aug. 6, 201
     -- Ratings Affirmed And Outlook Assigned On Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's 
Mortgage Covered Bonds, Aug, 27, 2010

 (New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.