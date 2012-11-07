FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P maintains cautious outlook for European airports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 7 - Although European airports performed stronger than Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services expected in the first nine months of 2012, it is maintaining
its cautious outlook for the sector, according to a recent report titled
"European Airports Face The Recession's Ripple Effects."

"We believe that continued economic deterioration is a key risk to credit 
quality for European airports and could constrain improvement in their credit 
metrics. Our current outlook distribution reflects this view, with four of our 
11 rated European airport issuers carrying negative outlooks," said credit 
analyst, Olli Rouhiainen.

Most of the issuers with negative outlooks have credit metrics that we believe 
may not remain commensurate with their current ratings if Standard & Poor's 
more severe alternative forecast for Europe's economy--which sees GDP 
declining by 1.0% in 2012 and 1.9% in 2013--were to become a reality. In this 
scenario, we would anticipate passenger volumes across Europe to decline by up 
to 4% on average from levels achieved so far in 2012, although performance 
across the rated airports may differ according to factors unique to each 
airport such as GDP growth, passenger mix, and exposure to long-haul traffic.

Mr. Rouhiainen added: "Prospects for lower economic growth do not bode well 
for the credit quality of European airports in the coming months, in our view. 
Our base-case credit scenario for rated European airports forecasts passenger 
growth averaging 1%-2% for 2012, and to increase by a similar pace in 2013. 
European airlines are struggling to cope with weak economic growth and high 
fuel prices, bringing renewed fears of capacity cuts." 

However, despite the threats to airport capacity and the reduced potential for 
passenger volume growth and traffic, rated airports' profits could hold 
steady, in our view. Most of the rated airports can increase tariffs by more 
than inflation under their current agreements with regulators and airlines. We 
also believe that most airports will be able to limit cost increases, which 
should further support their profitability. 

"Although the persistent economic deterioration points to weakening 
performance for European airports into 2013, we expect credit quality to 
remain resilient and for ratings in the sector to stay mainly in the 
investment-grade category," said Mr. Rouhiainen. 



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
