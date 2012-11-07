FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank covered bonds on watch negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Under our criteria for assessing the counterparty risk of covered 
bonds, which became effective July 12, 2012, issuers have six months to 
demonstrate that their covered bond programs meet our criteria. 
     -- We initially concluded that Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's action plan for 
its public sector covered bonds would meet the criteria by this date, but we 
have changed our assessment regarding the program's exposure to bank account 
risk and commingling risk 
     -- We are therefore placing our 'AA+' long-term rating on these 
public-sector covered bonds on CreditWatch with negative implications. 
     -- We intend to resolve this CreditWatch placement by affirming or 
lowering the ratings on or before the Jan. 11, 2013, transition date to the 
new criteria.
 
FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
said today it had placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its 'AA+' 
long-term ratings on the public-sector covered bonds issued by Deutsche 
Pfandbriefbank AG (BBB/Stable/A-2). 

This follows our reassessment of the likelihood that Deutsche Pfandbriefbank 
will implement its action plan to fully meet Standard & Poor's new criteria 
for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds by the Jan. 11, 2013, 
transition date to the criteria. In particular, we are uncertain that the 
action plan will sufficiently address bank account and commingling risks.

The CreditWatch negative placement also reflects our review of the cover pool 
characteristics and cash flow information (as of June 30, 2012) in this 
public-sector covered bond program, and our assessment of the counterparty 
risk in them (for further details see "Covered Bonds Counterparty And 
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," May 31, 2012, and 
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions", May 31, 2012).

We initially concluded that Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's action plan would 
effectively mitigate the covered bond program's exposure to relevant 
counterparties in accordance with our criteria and that the issuer would 
effectively implement the plan within the prescribed six months' timeframe by 
Jan. 11, 2013.

With regard to bank account risk and commingling risk, we have reviewed the 
available credit enhancement and the covered bonds' target credit enhancement 
to maintain the 'AA+' rating based on daily cash flow data that we received 
from the issuer. Based on this information, as well as discussions we have 
held with the issuer, we now believe it uncertain whether the issuer will 
elect to address these risks by adding further enhancements to still achieve a 
seven-notch rating uplift above the 'BBB' issuer credit rating.

The resolution of the counterparty criteria-related CreditWatch placement will 
depend on the extent to which the issuer elects to take remedial action that 
will enable the program to meet the rating criteria by the transition date of 
Jan. 11, 2013--by which time we aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement. 

We would expect to affirm the rating if Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's public 
sector covered bond program fully meets the rating criteria. According to our 
criteria, we could potentially lower the rating by up to seven notches if we 
considered the relevant counterparty risk had not been addressed, therefore 
adding no uplift to the issuer credit rating. Under this latter scenario, 
should Deutsche Pfandbriefbank issue short-term public sector covered bonds, 
the rating would also be floored at that of the issuer.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
Today's CreditWatch negative placement on these covered bonds based is based 
on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And 
Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," 
published on Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the 
credit and cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice 
Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain 
Covered Bonds and CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review 
of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, 
correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, 
and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we 
used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit 
enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in 
this cash flow analysis are also under review.

This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our 
future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model 
may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the 
ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that 
we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and 
surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria 
And Research").

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings 
Process, Feb. 7, 2008
     -- Covered bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 
2012
     -- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised 
Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012
     --  Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012)
     -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And 
Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, March 23, 
2005
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009)
     -- General Criteria: Standard & Poor's To Explicitly Recognize Credit 
Stability As An Important Rating Factor, Oct. 15, 2008
     -- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised 
Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight on Key 
Analytics, July 16, 2004
     -- Rating Pfandbriefe--The Analytical Perspective, Jan. 27, 2003
     -- Surviving Stress Scenarios: Assessing Asset Quality of Public Sector 
Covered Bond Collateral, Sept. 30, 2003
     -- CDO Spotlight: Rating Approach To Synthetic CDOs Of Sovereigns Or 
Local And Regional Government, May 3, 2006
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And 
Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs, (Aug. 5, 2010

RATINGS LIST
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative 
                To                       From
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank public sector covered bonds
                AA+/Watch Neg            AA+/Stable

