TEXT-S&P cuts James River Coal rating to 'SD'

Overview -- U.S.-based coal producer James River Coal Co. announced that it repurchased certain of its outstanding senior and convertible notes on the open market at a discount to face value. -- We have lowered our corporate credit rating on James River to 'SD' (selective default) because we consider the discounted note repurchases constitute a de facto restructuring. -- We have also lowered our rating on the company's 7.875% senior notes due 2019 to 'D' from 'B-', and the rating on the company's 4.5% and 3.125% convertible notes to 'D' from 'CCC-'. Rating Action On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Richmond, Va.-based James River Coal Co. to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CCC+'. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's 7.875% senior notes due 2019 to 'D' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on these notes remains '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also lowered our issue-level rating on the company's 4.5% and 3.125% convertible notes to 'D' from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating on these notes remains '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale The rating actions follow James River's announcement that it had repurchased approximately $61 million of its senior and convertible notes in the third quarter and in October 2012. The company bought the notes at a roughly 60% discount to their face value, and the amounts repurchased equated to approximately 9% of the previously outstanding aggregate balance. In our opinion, these repurchases constituted a distressed restructuring given the steep discount and the significant relative size of the transactions, and are tantamount to a default. In accordance with our criteria for exchange offers and similar restructurings, we will perform a review on James River in the near term. It is our preliminary assessment that the corporate credit rating following our review would likely not be higher than the 'CCC' category, given challenging operating conditions for Central Appalachian (CAPP) thermal coal producers like James River, which we expect to persist into 2013. We view James River Coal's business risk profile to be "vulnerable," given the company's small size, high operating costs, capital-intensive operations, and exposure to cyclical end markets. In addition, James River faces challenges associated with operating in the CAPP region, which is becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to mine because of mature, thinning seams; escalating costs; and stringent permitting and safety regulations. We view James River's financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged" because we expect debt-to-EBITDA to remain around or exceed 7x in 2012 and 2013, even after the distressed repurchases. We view liquidity to be "less than adequate," given our view that the company will likely burn cash in 2012 and 2013, and that it would not be able to absorb high-impact, low probability events. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In the Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From James River Coal Co. Corporate Credit Rating SD/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Downgraded To From James River Coal Co. Senior Unsecured D CCC- Recovery Rating 6 6 James River Escrow Inc. Senior Unsecured D B- Recovery Rating 2 2