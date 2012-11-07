FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts James River Coal rating to 'SD'
November 7, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts James River Coal rating to 'SD'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based coal producer James River Coal Co. announced that it
repurchased certain of its outstanding senior and convertible notes on the 
open market at a discount to face value.
     -- We have lowered our corporate credit rating on James River to 'SD' 
(selective default) because we consider the discounted note repurchases 
constitute a de facto restructuring.
     -- We have also lowered our rating on the company's 7.875% senior notes 
due 2019 to 'D' from 'B-', and the rating on the company's 4.5% and 3.125% 
convertible notes to 'D' from 'CCC-'.
 
Rating Action
On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Richmond, Va.-based James River Coal Co. to 'SD' (selective 
default) from 'CCC+'.

At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's 7.875% 
senior notes due 2019 to 'D' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on these notes 
remains '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in 
the event of payment default. We also lowered our issue-level rating on the 
company's 4.5% and 3.125% convertible notes to 'D' from 'CCC-'. The recovery 
rating on these notes remains '6', indicating our expectation for negligible 
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default.

Rationale
The rating actions follow James River's announcement that it had repurchased 
approximately $61 million of its senior and convertible notes in the third 
quarter and in October 2012. The company bought the notes at a roughly 60% 
discount to their face value, and the amounts repurchased equated to 
approximately 9% of the previously outstanding aggregate balance. In our 
opinion, these repurchases constituted a distressed restructuring given the 
steep discount and the significant relative size of the transactions, and are 
tantamount to a default.

In accordance with our criteria for exchange offers and similar 
restructurings, we will perform a review on James River in the near term. It 
is our preliminary assessment that the corporate credit rating following our 
review would likely not be higher than the 'CCC' category, given challenging 
operating conditions for Central Appalachian (CAPP) thermal coal producers 
like James River, which we expect to persist into 2013.

We view James River Coal's business risk profile to be "vulnerable," given the 
company's small size, high operating costs, capital-intensive operations, and 
exposure to cyclical end markets. In addition, James River faces challenges 
associated with operating in the CAPP region, which is becoming increasingly 
expensive and difficult to mine because of mature, thinning seams; escalating 
costs; and stringent permitting and safety regulations. We view James River's 
financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged" because we expect 
debt-to-EBITDA to remain around or exceed 7x in 2012 and 2013, even after the 
distressed repurchases. We view liquidity to be "less than adequate," given 
our view that the company will likely burn cash in 2012 and 2013, and that it 
would not be able to absorb high-impact, low probability events.

Temporary telephone contact numbers: Megan Johnston (917-715-3892); Gayle 
Bowerman (540-270-3708).

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In the Mining 
Industry, June 23, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 
Update, May 12, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                  To             From
James River Coal Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating          SD/--          CCC+/Negative/--

Downgraded
                                  To                 From
James River Coal Co.
 Senior Unsecured                 D                  CCC-
  Recovery Rating                 6                  6

James River Escrow Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                 D                  B-
  Recovery Rating                 2                  2
 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

