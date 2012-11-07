FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. telecom, cable cos grapple with outages after Sandy

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Nov 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services surveyed rated U.S. telecom and
cable companies with significant operations in the path of Hurricane Sandy to
gauge the extent of service outages and the storm's potential financial
implications, and provided its initial findings in a report published yesterday.

"We gathered information from a number of sources, including discussions with 
rated companies, company press releases, Federal Communications Commission 
(FCC) announcements, and anecdotal information to form our initial insights on 
the impact of this natural disaster on the sector," said Standard & Poor's 
credit analyst Richard Siderman. "Our preliminary review focused on the 
current operational status of each subsector and the storm's potential impact 
on these entities' customer relations and reputation."

For cable system operators, there are major outages throughout the path of the 
storm, with New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area particularly 
hard-hit. Service outages have mostly affected customers of Comcast Corp., 
Time Warner Cable Inc. (TWC), and Cablevision Systems Corp. 

"We generally don't expect disruptions related to the storm to result in 
long-term negative customer relations for cable operators," Mr. Siderman said. 
"We believe that customers, for the most part, will understand that 
restoration of cable services--including video, Internet, and 
telephone--relies on restoration of electric power and will be more likely to 
direct any criticism toward the electric utilities. We expect cable operators 
to adopt flexible billing policies to cushion Sandy's impact on customer 
relations." 

While wireless service was hard-hit in many areas in the path of the storm, 
Standard & Poor's noted that it's difficult to determine the extent of 
wireless service outages. "While all wireless carriers are likely to encounter 
some level of customer frustration over service issues, we believe such 
sentiment is unlikely to cause enduring problems," Mr. Siderman said. "We 
expect at least some wireless companies to adjust customers' bills in response 
to Sandy, either by offering credits for the period that service was 
unavailable, or by discounting or forgiving excess billable minutes for 
customers who lost their landline connections and ran up billable wireless 
minutes." 

Wireless carriers could also come under increased pressure, including from 
regulators, to bolster their backup power capacity for cell towers, leading to 
higher capital expenditures.

Data center/colocation operators could benefit if the sector fulfills its 
promise of providing secure facilities to house telecommunications equipment 
with uninterrupted power and connectivity. "Enterprises of all types that 
conclude that their in-house contingency plans were not sufficient in light 
damage of from Sandy may consider outsourcing at least some of their disaster 
recovery capabilities to specialized data center/colocation companies," Mr. 
Siderman said.

Standard & Poor's doesn't expect landline telephone companies to suffer 
widespread consumer discontent as a result of the storm and believes 
independently powered landline telephone service may actually fare well 
compared with wireless service and cable telephony. "It's conceivable that 
Sandy could cause some former telephone customers to rethink the added 
security that the redundancy of a landline telephone company connection 
provides," Mr. Siderman said. 

Although companies are still assessing the damage from the storm, at this 
point Standard & Poor's believes the key financial factors when determining 
the storm's credit impact will be the cost to repair damage, the extent of 
revenue losses from service interruptions and customer credits, and the impact 
of these factors on companies' liquidity. "From a liquidity perspective, the 
timing of cash flows could be critical," Mr. Siderman said. "Companies may not 
receive insurance reimbursements until some time after disbursing cash to 
repair storm damage, and lost revenues from out-of-service customers could 
compound the impact on liquidity."

Standard & Poor's expects to have a better picture of restoration costs and 
lost revenues in the coming days and weeks, and intends to comment more 
definitively on the storm's credit implications for the sector as it receives 
more comprehensive information.

The full report, "U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies Grapple With Outages In 
Hurricane Sandy's Aftermath," was published Nov. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
