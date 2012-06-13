FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: CEMAT reached standstill agreement
June 13, 2012 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: CEMAT reached standstill agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (CEMAT; SD) are not affected
by the company's recent announcement of standstill agreement with the holders of
its third debentures issuance (R$98 million issued on April 7, 2011). CEMAT and
the debentures holders agreed that the company would not pay the monthly
obligations of principal and interest on this issue in June. The standstill
agreement temporarily prevents the payment acceleration of this issuance and is
part of the company's strategy to renegotiate its debt. As of May 31, 2012,
CEMAT had renegotiated about 30% of its total debt.

