FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: diverse bank syndicates help insulate EMEA corporates
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: diverse bank syndicates help insulate EMEA corporates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 13 - EMEA corporates' use of diverse cross-border bank syndicates would
help insulate them from the risk of Spanish banks reducing their commitment to
syndicated corporate lending if there is a further deterioration in Spain's
banking sector, Fitch Ratings says.	
	
A December 2011 Fitch analysis of 129 corporate borrowers across EMEA found
that, for those with facilities of more than EUR400m, the median concentration
with a single bank was just 14%, indicating that few if any large companies are
heavily reliant on a single lender. There was also a lower correlation than
might be expected between corporate domicile and banking group domicile as
cross-border syndicates have become the norm for larger corporate borrowers.	
	
Our stress test modelled a hypothetical downgrade of the Viability Ratings of
major banks in Spain, Italy and France to 'bbb', which is still a notch below
the current ratings of Banco Santander and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
following their downgrade on Monday.	
	
The review found that when first the Spanish and then additionally the Italian
stresses were added the average composite rating of corporates' lending groups
barely changed. There was only a significant impact when French banks were added
to combine all three, highlighting the bigger role French banks play in
syndicated lending.	
	
We believe a failed draw on a bank remains unlikely for investment- grade
issuers and that the level of diversification highlighted in our analysis makes
the risk less pressing. A failed draw for a speculative grade issuer, although
still unlikely, would not be unprecedented. Risks would be highest where banks
were nominally committed to lend to an issuer whose compliance with covenants
was in question, or where the issuers had been rapidly downgraded or subject to
high-profile concerns about governance issues.	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
EMEA Corporate Lending Not a Weak Link - Yet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.