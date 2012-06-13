TEXT-Fitch: German CRE lenders can maintain solid results in 2012

June 13 - Germany's largest commercial real estate (CRE) lenders can achieve 2012 profits in line with 2011, unless there is a further heightening of the sovereign debt crisis, Fitch Ratings believes. In particular banks with high loan exposures secured by high-quality domestic properties should continue to benefit from very low loan impairment charges (LICs), which have been the main driver of their profitability. Banks with legacy portfolios, originated before 2008, however, still face relatively high LIC ratios. Margin growth has so far offset increasing funding costs in the senior unsecured funding market, while investor appetite for German Pfandbrief, the primary funding instrument of Germany's largest CRE financiers, has remained strong and kept funding costs low. We believe this will not change. However, varying ownership structures and associated protection schemes result in a wide dispersion of spreads from the current 0-60bp over mid-swaps. In the current market, a pre-tax return on equity of around 12% should be achievable. Most of Germany's CRE lenders have significantly reduced their exposure to Greece, although risks from property lending or public sector loans to Portugal, Italy and Spain still exist and could distort earnings. A Greek exit from the eurozone that was not accompanied by a strong policy response could have much harsher implications for the sector. The German property market has continued its strong performance. Domestic capital values are rising, particularly in core markets, and rental growth has broadly kept up with property price growth, even if yields in core locations have declined slightly yoy (by up to 25bp). Improved interest revenues have been driven by margins, rather than volumes, due to the withdrawal of competitors and increasing bargaining power due to curtailed credit supply across Europe. We expect the strong trend in German property prices to continue and are cautious about the long-term impact on the economy and on banks, which is already factored into our ratings. The net migration to Germany's metropolitan areas and low construction activity will drive prices in the short-term. Low interest rates, capital flows of domestic and foreign investors into Europe's largest economy and the yield gap property investments provide compared to other investments will also fuel investor demand. As a result, we believe that the gap between fundamentals (GDP, inflation) and capital value increases will further widen. However, at this stage, we cannot detect any indicators of an asset bubble, such as a high level of speculative construction activity or looser underwriting standards. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.