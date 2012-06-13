FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: German CRE lenders can maintain solid results in 2012
June 13, 2012

TEXT-Fitch: German CRE lenders can maintain solid results in 2012

June 13 - Germany's largest commercial real estate (CRE) lenders can achieve
2012 profits in line with 2011, unless there is a further heightening of the
sovereign debt crisis, Fitch Ratings believes. In particular banks with high
loan exposures secured by high-quality domestic properties should continue to
benefit from very low loan impairment charges (LICs), which have been the main
driver of their profitability. Banks with legacy portfolios, originated before
2008, however, still face relatively high LIC ratios.	
	
Margin growth has so far offset increasing funding costs in the senior unsecured	
funding market, while investor appetite for German Pfandbrief, the primary 	
funding instrument of Germany's largest CRE financiers, has remained strong and 	
kept funding costs low. We believe this will not change. However, varying 	
ownership structures and associated protection schemes result in a wide 	
dispersion of spreads from the current 0-60bp over mid-swaps. In the current 	
market, a pre-tax return on equity of around 12% should be achievable.	
	
Most of Germany's CRE lenders have significantly reduced their exposure to 	
Greece, although risks from property lending or public sector loans to Portugal,	
Italy and Spain still exist and could distort earnings. A Greek exit from the 	
eurozone that was not accompanied by a strong policy response could have much 	
harsher implications for the sector.	
	
The German property market has continued its strong performance. Domestic 	
capital values are rising, particularly in core markets, and rental growth has 	
broadly kept up with property price growth, even if yields in core locations 	
have declined slightly yoy (by up to 25bp). Improved interest revenues have been	
driven by margins, rather than volumes, due to the withdrawal of competitors and	
increasing bargaining power due to curtailed credit supply across Europe.	
	
We expect the strong trend in German property prices to continue and are 	
cautious about the long-term impact on the economy and on banks, which is 	
already factored into our ratings. The net migration to Germany's metropolitan 	
areas and low construction activity will drive prices in the short-term. Low 	
interest rates, capital flows of domestic and foreign investors into Europe's 	
largest economy and the yield gap property investments provide compared to other	
investments will also fuel investor demand. As a result, we believe that the gap	
between fundamentals (GDP, inflation) and capital value increases will further 	
widen. However, at this stage, we cannot detect any indicators of an asset 	
bubble, such as a high level of speculative construction activity or looser 	
underwriting standards.	
	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 	
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 	
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

