FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch corrects ratings on BBVA-5 FTPYME Class C
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2012 / 2:47 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch corrects ratings on BBVA-5 FTPYME Class C

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has corrected the rating on BBVA-5 FTPYME Class C. The rating on this class was incorrectly downgraded on June 8, 2012 to ‘AA-sf’, Outlook Negative when no rating action should have taken place and the rating should have remained at ‘AAAsf’, Outlook Stable. Class C benefits from the guarantee of the European Investment Fund (‘AAA’/Stable).

The ratings now appear correctly on Fitch’s website at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.