FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P reports on Spanish bank credit spreads
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P reports on Spanish bank credit spreads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 - Spanish bank and sovereign yields have been climbing and spreads widening since April as investors have taken flight seeking safer investments, but that trend could be changing, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled “Spanish Bank Credit Spreads Remain Wide As Investors Ponder Recapitalization Details,” says that early signs from this past weekend’s decision by the Spanish government to seek up to EUR100 billion in bank recapitalization funds from eurozone members may have caused investors to re-price Spanish banking risk, as spreads have tightened marginally. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of “Capital Markets Update,” dated June 8, 2012.)

The Spanish financial system has long relied heavily on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to turbulence in the capital markets and to fragile investor confidence. By most measures, Spain and its banks are having an increasingly difficult time accessing the capital markets, particularly when compared with ‘BBB+’ benchmarks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.