June 13, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms National Bank of Abu Dhabi

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    	
Overview	
     -- We are revising our assessment of National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD)'s 	
capital and earning to "very strong" from "strong".	
     -- We are raising NBAD's stand-alone credit profile to 'a' from 'a-'.	
     -- We are affirming our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on NBAD.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NBAD will remain a 	
dominant player in the UAE, with no significant change in its ownership or 	
business and financial profiles over the next two years.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+/A-1' 	
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on National Bank of Abu Dhabi 	
(NBAD). At the same time, we raised the bank's stand-alone credit profile 	
(SACP) to 'a' from 'a-'. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
We have revised our capital and earnings score on NBAD to "very strong" from 	
"strong," as defined in our criteria, and we have consequently revised our 	
SACP on NBAD to 'a' from 'a-'. This change to the SACP does not affect the 	
ratings on the bank, however. NBAD's long-term rating is now one notch higher 	
than its SACP, instead of the previous two, reflecting our revised view of a 	
"high" likelihood that the Abu Dhabi government (AA/Stable/A-1+), the bank's 	
majority shareholder, would provide extraordinary support to NBAD if needed. 	
Specifically, we consider NBAD to be of "high" systemic importance and the Abu 	
Dhabi government to be "highly supportive" toward its banking sector.	
	
We base our ratings on NBAD on its "strong" business position, "very strong" 	
capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "average" funding and "adequate" 	
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The bank's anchor is 'bbb-'. 	
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 	
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 	
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 	
commercial bank operating only in the United Arab Emirates (UAE; not rated) is 	
'bbb-', reflecting an economic risk score of '5' and an industry risk score of 	
'5'. 	
	
Our revision of the capital and earnings score was triggered by a more 	
positive view on the bank's capitalization. Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) 	
ratio before adjustments based on NBAD's 2011 financial statements stood at an 	
estimated 15.9% at year-end 2011, which compares very favorably in a global 	
context. NBAD has lower risk-weighted assets than its peers, given the 	
significant portion of its lending exposure to the government of Abu Dhabi and 	
related government-related entities. We anticipate that NBAD's pre-provision 	
earnings generation will remain healthy in the coming years and we project 	
that our RAC ratio before adjustments for NBAD will increase to about 16%-17% 	
in the next 18 to 24 months, in line with strong internal capital generation.	
	
There have been no changes to the other factors that we take into account when 	
assessing the SACP.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NBAD will maintain its 	
leading commercial position and sound financial profile, with no significant 	
change in its shareholding structure over the ratings horizon of the next two 	
years. The bank's dominant domestic position appears well secured in line with 	
its strong relationship with the Abu Dhabi government, enabling it to operate 	
with strong operating profitability, in our view. We anticipate that the 	
bank's internal capital generation capacity will remain strong in line with 	
its healthy profitability. In our view, this should allow NBAD to operate with 	
an RAC ratio before adjustment of about 16%-17% over the next 18-24 months.	
	
A positive rating action, if any, would likely result from an upward revision 	
of our assessment of our economic or industry risk score of the UAE in 	
relation to our BICRA assessment. We do not see a meaningful likelihood of 	
upward revision in the bank's specific factors. Finally, an upgrade of Abu 	
Dhabi would be neutral on the bank's ratings. 	
	
A negative rating action would result from a stress scenario where we lowered 	
NBAD's SACP by two notches to 'bbb+' from 'a'. Although unlikely, this could 	
be driven by a change in the bank's capital policy coupled with a meaningful 	
deterioration of its financial profile. Under our assessment of external 	
support, a downward revision of the SACP to 'a-' would be compensated by a 	
one-notch increase in the uplift related to the extraordinary government 	
support, thereby eliminating any impact on the ratings.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
	
Issuer Credit Rating                  A+/Stable/A-1        	
	
SACP                                  a                    	
  Anchor                              bbb-                 	
  Business Position                   Strong (+1)          	
  Capital and Earnings                Very Strong (+2)     	
  Risk Position                       Strong (+1)          	
  Funding and Liquidity               Average (0) and Adequate (0)     	
	
Support                               +1                   	
  GRE Support                         0                    	
  Group Support                       0                    	
  Sovereign Support                   +1                   	
	
Additional Factors                    0                    	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

