TEXT-Fitch cuts Banco CAM, S.A.U
June 13, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Banco CAM, S.A.U

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the state-guaranteed debt issued by Banco CAM, S.A.U. (Banco CAM) to ‘BBB’ from ‘A’. The rating action is exclusively based on the downgrade of the Spanish sovereign to ‘BBB’/Negative from ‘A’/Negative (see “Fitch Downgrades Spain to ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative”, available on www.fitchratings.com).

Banco CAM’s other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. This action only considers those aspects of the ‘Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria’, dated 16 August 2011, relating to support. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

