TEXT-Fitch revises Credit Andorra outlook
June 13, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch revises Credit Andorra outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Andorra's (CA) and Andorra Banc
Agricol Reig's (Andbanc) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-',
Short-term IDRs at 'F2 and Viability Ratings at 'a-'. The Outlooks on their
Long-term IDR has been revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.  	
	
The revision of the Outlooks to Negative reflects the difficult operating 	
environment and the impact the domestic economy is expected to feel from the 	
weak economic environments in neighbouring countries, particularly Spain. This, 	
combined with the banks' concentrated loan books could result in a  	
deterioration in their loan quality. Internationally, there is continued 	
pressure over off-shore banking, including Spain's tax amnesty, which may 	
negatively impinge the banks' assets under management and ultimately their 	
performance. The latter is also being affected by volatility in capital markets,	
which has also put pressure on earnings. 	
	
CA's ratings also reflect its conservative management, leadership in the 	
domestic market with an increasing international private banking franchise, 	
satisfactory profitability and comfortable liquidity.	
	
Andbanc's ratings reflect its solid domestic and niche international franchise, 	
acceptable performance, dynamic management, solid liquidity and strong 	
capitalisation. 	
	
Although CA's capitalisation is weaker than its direct peers' (Fitch Core 	
Capital ratio at end-2011 of 13%), both banks' capital ratios compare favourably	
with international peers. These ratios are overstated somewhat, however, as they	
do not take any operational risk into consideration. Both banks face relatively 	
high operational and reputational risks inherent in the private banking business	
and international expansion. Furthermore the ratios do not take into account the	
large sector and name concentrations in their loan books. Real estate sector at 	
CA accounted for 17% of gross loans and 22% at Andbanc.	
	
The banks' Outlooks would be revised back to Stable if their international 	
expansion and diversification proves successful enough to cope with current 	
operating challenges and if the Andorran economy proves to be more resilient to 	
neighbouring economic backdrops. In the case of CA, a steady improvement in its 	
core capital levels would also support its credit profile. It is worth 	
highlighting the Andorran government's structural reforms to improve domestic 	
economic competitiveness and open it to foreign investors. In Fitch's view, 	
these are important steps, which should be positively reflected in the 	
medium-term.	
	
CA's and Andbanc's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No 	
Floor' (NF) reflect, in Fitch's opinion, the banking system's large size 	
relative to the economy which means that, despite the authorities' propensity to	
provide support may be high, it cannot be relied upon, given the limited 	
resources at the authorities' disposal.	
	
At end-2011, CA and Andbanc had assets under management (AuM) of EUR10.1bn (+12%	
year on year) and EUR9.1bn (+19% year on year), respectively.	
	
The rating actions are as follows: 	
	
CA	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'	
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'	
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'	
SRF: affirmed at 'NF'	
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'	
	
Andbanc 	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'	
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'	
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'	
SRF: affirmed at 'NF' 	
	
Andorra Capital Agricol Reig, B.V.	
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

