TEXT-Fitch revises Credit Andorra outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Andorra's (CA) and Andorra Banc Agricol Reig's (Andbanc) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-', Short-term IDRs at 'F2 and Viability Ratings at 'a-'. The Outlooks on their Long-term IDR has been revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The revision of the Outlooks to Negative reflects the difficult operating environment and the impact the domestic economy is expected to feel from the weak economic environments in neighbouring countries, particularly Spain. This, combined with the banks' concentrated loan books could result in a deterioration in their loan quality. Internationally, there is continued pressure over off-shore banking, including Spain's tax amnesty, which may negatively impinge the banks' assets under management and ultimately their performance. The latter is also being affected by volatility in capital markets, which has also put pressure on earnings. CA's ratings also reflect its conservative management, leadership in the domestic market with an increasing international private banking franchise, satisfactory profitability and comfortable liquidity. Andbanc's ratings reflect its solid domestic and niche international franchise, acceptable performance, dynamic management, solid liquidity and strong capitalisation. Although CA's capitalisation is weaker than its direct peers' (Fitch Core Capital ratio at end-2011 of 13%), both banks' capital ratios compare favourably with international peers. These ratios are overstated somewhat, however, as they do not take any operational risk into consideration. Both banks face relatively high operational and reputational risks inherent in the private banking business and international expansion. Furthermore the ratios do not take into account the large sector and name concentrations in their loan books. Real estate sector at CA accounted for 17% of gross loans and 22% at Andbanc. The banks' Outlooks would be revised back to Stable if their international expansion and diversification proves successful enough to cope with current operating challenges and if the Andorran economy proves to be more resilient to neighbouring economic backdrops. In the case of CA, a steady improvement in its core capital levels would also support its credit profile. It is worth highlighting the Andorran government's structural reforms to improve domestic economic competitiveness and open it to foreign investors. In Fitch's view, these are important steps, which should be positively reflected in the medium-term. CA's and Andbanc's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' (NF) reflect, in Fitch's opinion, the banking system's large size relative to the economy which means that, despite the authorities' propensity to provide support may be high, it cannot be relied upon, given the limited resources at the authorities' disposal. At end-2011, CA and Andbanc had assets under management (AuM) of EUR10.1bn (+12% year on year) and EUR9.1bn (+19% year on year), respectively. The rating actions are as follows: CA Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' SRF: affirmed at 'NF' Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' Andbanc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' SRF: affirmed at 'NF' Andorra Capital Agricol Reig, B.V. Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)