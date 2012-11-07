FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Total Longterm Care, Colo. revs at 'BBB-'
November 7, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Total Longterm Care, Colo. revs at 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on the following bonds
issued on behalf of Total Longterm Care (InnovAge), Colorado:

--$7,000,000 Colorado Health Facilities Authority revenue bonds (Total Longterm 
Care National Obligated Group Project), series 2011; 

--$28,000,000 Colorado Health Facilities Authority revenue bonds (Total Longterm
Care National Obligated Group Project), series 2010A.

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a revenue pledge of the obligated group and first lien 
mortgages on certain assets of the obligated group.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE: Financial metrics exhibit strong profitability and cash
flow generation, ample liquidity, and low debt burden for the 'BBB' rating 
category.

VULNERABILITY TO MEDICAID AND MEDICARE REIMBURSEMENT CUTS: InnovAge's revenue 
base of $169.1 million (unaudited FY 2012; June 30 year end) is extremely 
concentrated in and vulnerable to reductions in Medicaid and Medicare 
reimbursement rates. Medicare and Medicaid accounted for 96% of InnovAge's FY 
2012 operating revenue.

ENTRY INTO NEW MARKETS: InnovAge is on course to enter new markets and expand 
its operating footprint in Colorado, New Mexico, and California. The California 
operations are slated to begin in FY 2014 and will be InnovAge's first entry in 
this state. Fitch views these actions positively as they should enhance the 
organization's geographic revenue diversity.

SIZABLE CAPITAL PLAN: InnovAge's four-year (2013-2016) capital plan totals $43.9
million. The large capital plan will be funded from cash flow and will address 
the organization's aforementioned expansion efforts ($29.5 million) and routine 
maintenance ($14.4 million). Fitch believes InnovAge's strong cash flow 
generation should allow the organization to fund its sizable capital needs 
without materially affecting liquidity, if at all.

CAPITATION RISK: As a capitated program, InnovAge is at risk for all care 
associated with individual participants. In addition to strong case protocol and
utilization management, the organization has set aside financial reserves ($14.9
million for FY 2012) as a hedge against catastrophic events.

CREDIT PROFILE

New Branding Strategy

Total Community Options (d.b.a InnovAge) is a non-profit holding company of a 
group of companies, including Total Longterm Care. As part of a new branding and
marketing strategy that management believes better reflects the organization's 
mission and core values, Total Community Options and all its subsidiary 
corporations are now known as InnovAge. InnovAge remains an organization 
specializing in provision of care to the elderly, especially the PACE program 
which is a multi-disciplinary approach to meet the healthcare needs of the frail
Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria

